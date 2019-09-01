Aptorum Group Limited (APM) and Artelo Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTL) Comparing side by side

Both Aptorum Group Limited (NASDAQ:APM) and Artelo Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTL) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Aptorum Group Limited
|19
|1237.11
|N/A
|-0.53
|0.00
|Artelo Biosciences Inc.
|2
|0.00
|N/A
|-1.08
|0.00
Table 1 demonstrates Aptorum Group Limited and Artelo Biosciences Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows Aptorum Group Limited and Artelo Biosciences Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Aptorum Group Limited
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Artelo Biosciences Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Ratings
Aptorum Group Limited and Artelo Biosciences Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Aptorum Group Limited
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
|Artelo Biosciences Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
Aptorum Group Limited has an average target price of $22, and a 33.41% upside potential.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
The shares of both Aptorum Group Limited and Artelo Biosciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0.02% and 0% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 29.39% of Aptorum Group Limited’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 63.3% of Artelo Biosciences Inc.’s shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Aptorum Group Limited
|-0.32%
|-8.96%
|47.15%
|56.52%
|0%
|43.94%
|Artelo Biosciences Inc.
|-2.37%
|-17.75%
|222.55%
|229%
|0%
|186.09%
For the past year Aptorum Group Limited’s stock price has smaller growth than Artelo Biosciences Inc.
Summary
On 5 of the 6 factors Aptorum Group Limited beats Artelo Biosciences Inc.
