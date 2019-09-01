Aptorum Group Limited (APM) and Artelo Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTL) Comparing side by side

Both Aptorum Group Limited (NASDAQ:APM) and Artelo Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTL) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aptorum Group Limited 19 1237.11 N/A -0.53 0.00 Artelo Biosciences Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -1.08 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Aptorum Group Limited and Artelo Biosciences Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Aptorum Group Limited and Artelo Biosciences Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aptorum Group Limited 0.00% 0% 0% Artelo Biosciences Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

Aptorum Group Limited and Artelo Biosciences Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aptorum Group Limited 0 0 1 3.00 Artelo Biosciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Aptorum Group Limited has an average target price of $22, and a 33.41% upside potential.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Aptorum Group Limited and Artelo Biosciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0.02% and 0% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 29.39% of Aptorum Group Limited’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 63.3% of Artelo Biosciences Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aptorum Group Limited -0.32% -8.96% 47.15% 56.52% 0% 43.94% Artelo Biosciences Inc. -2.37% -17.75% 222.55% 229% 0% 186.09%

For the past year Aptorum Group Limited’s stock price has smaller growth than Artelo Biosciences Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 6 factors Aptorum Group Limited beats Artelo Biosciences Inc.