Aptorum Group Limited (APM) and Applied Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT) Comparing side by side

Aptorum Group Limited (NASDAQ:APM) and Applied Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Aptorum Group Limited
|19
|1430.36
|N/A
|-0.53
|0.00
|Applied Therapeutics Inc.
|9
|0.00
|N/A
|-4.17
|0.00
Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 provides the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Aptorum Group Limited
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Applied Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Ratings
The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Aptorum Group Limited and Applied Therapeutics Inc.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Aptorum Group Limited
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
|Applied Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
Aptorum Group Limited’s upside potential is 16.46% at a $22 average target price.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Roughly 0.02% of Aptorum Group Limited shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of Applied Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 29.39% of Aptorum Group Limited’s share are owned by insiders.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Aptorum Group Limited
|-0.32%
|-8.96%
|47.15%
|56.52%
|0%
|43.94%
|Applied Therapeutics Inc.
|0.22%
|10.32%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|-3.3%
For the past year Aptorum Group Limited had bullish trend while Applied Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.
Summary
Aptorum Group Limited beats Applied Therapeutics Inc. on 6 of the 6 factors.
