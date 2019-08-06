Aptorum Group Limited (APM) and Applied Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT) Comparing side by side

Aptorum Group Limited (NASDAQ:APM) and Applied Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aptorum Group Limited 19 1430.36 N/A -0.53 0.00 Applied Therapeutics Inc. 9 0.00 N/A -4.17 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aptorum Group Limited 0.00% 0% 0% Applied Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Aptorum Group Limited and Applied Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aptorum Group Limited 0 0 1 3.00 Applied Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Aptorum Group Limited’s upside potential is 16.46% at a $22 average target price.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0.02% of Aptorum Group Limited shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of Applied Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 29.39% of Aptorum Group Limited’s share are owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aptorum Group Limited -0.32% -8.96% 47.15% 56.52% 0% 43.94% Applied Therapeutics Inc. 0.22% 10.32% 0% 0% 0% -3.3%

For the past year Aptorum Group Limited had bullish trend while Applied Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Aptorum Group Limited beats Applied Therapeutics Inc. on 6 of the 6 factors.