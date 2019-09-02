Aptorum Group Limited (APM) and Allogene Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) Contrasting side by side

Both Aptorum Group Limited (NASDAQ:APM) and Allogene Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aptorum Group Limited 19 1219.10 N/A -0.53 0.00 Allogene Therapeutics Inc. 28 0.00 N/A -2.05 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Aptorum Group Limited and Allogene Therapeutics Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aptorum Group Limited 0.00% 0% 0% Allogene Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Aptorum Group Limited has a Current Ratio of 2.4 and a Quick Ratio of 2.4. Competitively, Allogene Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 17.5 and has 17.5 Quick Ratio. Allogene Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Aptorum Group Limited.

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Aptorum Group Limited and Allogene Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aptorum Group Limited 0 0 1 3.00 Allogene Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

Aptorum Group Limited has a 33.41% upside potential and an average price target of $22. Competitively the consensus price target of Allogene Therapeutics Inc. is $42.33, which is potential 55.45% upside. Based on the results delivered earlier, Allogene Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than Aptorum Group Limited, analysts view.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Aptorum Group Limited and Allogene Therapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0.02% and 51.4%. Aptorum Group Limited’s share owned by insiders are 29.39%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 3.3% of Allogene Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aptorum Group Limited -0.32% -8.96% 47.15% 56.52% 0% 43.94% Allogene Therapeutics Inc. 8.32% 9.39% 5.19% 2.31% 0% 15.11%

For the past year Aptorum Group Limited’s stock price has bigger growth than Allogene Therapeutics Inc.

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing UCART19, a CAR T cell product candidate targeting CD19, which is in clinical trials in patients with R/R B-cell precursor acute lymphoblastic leukemia; ALLO-501, an allogeneic anti-CD19 CAR T cell product candidate for the treatment of patients with R/R non-Hodgkin lymphoma; ALLO-715, an allogeneic CAR T cell product candidate for the treatment of patients with R/R multiple myeloma; and ALLO-647, an anti-CD52 monoclonal antibody for use as a lymphodepleting agent. It is also developing ALLO-819, an anti-Flt3 product candidate for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; CD70 for the treatment of renal cell cancer; and DLL3 for the treatment of small cell lung cancer. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.