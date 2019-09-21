Aptorum Group Limited (APM) and Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ADIL) Comparing side by side

We will be contrasting the differences between Aptorum Group Limited (NASDAQ:APM) and Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ADIL) as far as profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aptorum Group Limited 19 806.98 N/A -0.53 0.00 Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -2.27 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Aptorum Group Limited and Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Aptorum Group Limited (NASDAQ:APM) and Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ADIL)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aptorum Group Limited 0.00% 0% 0% Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -281.4% -251.1%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Aptorum Group Limited is 2.4 while its Current Ratio is 2.4. Meanwhile, Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 36.6 while its Quick Ratio is 36.6. Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Aptorum Group Limited.

Analyst Ratings

Aptorum Group Limited and Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aptorum Group Limited 0 0 1 3.00 Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Aptorum Group Limited has a 32.13% upside potential and an average price target of $22.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Aptorum Group Limited and Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0.02% and 16.8% respectively. Aptorum Group Limited’s share owned by insiders are 29.39%. Comparatively, 3.4% are Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aptorum Group Limited -0.32% -8.96% 47.15% 56.52% 0% 43.94% Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. -9.55% 6.51% -33.82% -67.15% -55.07% -64.84%

For the past year Aptorum Group Limited had bullish trend while Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Aptorum Group Limited beats Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 7 of the 8 factors.

Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic agents for the treatment of alcohol use disorders in the United States. Its lead product is AD04, a selective serotonin-3 antagonist that has completed Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of nausea and emesis. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Charlottesville, Virginia.