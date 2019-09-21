Aptorum Group Limited (APM) and Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ADIL) Comparing side by side

We will be contrasting the differences between Aptorum Group Limited (NASDAQ:APM) and Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ADIL) as far as profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Aptorum Group Limited
|19
|806.98
|N/A
|-0.53
|0.00
|Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|2
|0.00
|N/A
|-2.27
|0.00
Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Aptorum Group Limited and Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 represents Aptorum Group Limited (NASDAQ:APM) and Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ADIL)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Aptorum Group Limited
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.00%
|-281.4%
|-251.1%
Liquidity
The current Quick Ratio of Aptorum Group Limited is 2.4 while its Current Ratio is 2.4. Meanwhile, Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 36.6 while its Quick Ratio is 36.6. Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Aptorum Group Limited.
Analyst Ratings
Aptorum Group Limited and Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Aptorum Group Limited
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
|Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
Aptorum Group Limited has a 32.13% upside potential and an average price target of $22.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
The shares of both Aptorum Group Limited and Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0.02% and 16.8% respectively. Aptorum Group Limited’s share owned by insiders are 29.39%. Comparatively, 3.4% are Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Aptorum Group Limited
|-0.32%
|-8.96%
|47.15%
|56.52%
|0%
|43.94%
|Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|-9.55%
|6.51%
|-33.82%
|-67.15%
|-55.07%
|-64.84%
For the past year Aptorum Group Limited had bullish trend while Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend.
Summary
Aptorum Group Limited beats Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 7 of the 8 factors.
Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic agents for the treatment of alcohol use disorders in the United States. Its lead product is AD04, a selective serotonin-3 antagonist that has completed Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of nausea and emesis. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Charlottesville, Virginia.
