Aptorum Group Limited (APM) and Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT) Comparing side by side

Aptorum Group Limited (NASDAQ:APM) and Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aptorum Group Limited 19 1219.10 N/A -0.53 0.00 Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation 42 80.12 N/A -0.44 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Aptorum Group Limited and Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Aptorum Group Limited and Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aptorum Group Limited 0.00% 0% 0% Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Aptorum Group Limited are 2.4 and 2.4. Competitively, Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation has 7.3 and 7.1 for Current and Quick Ratio. Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Aptorum Group Limited.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Aptorum Group Limited and Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aptorum Group Limited 0 0 1 3.00 Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

Aptorum Group Limited’s average price target is $22, while its potential upside is 36.65%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Aptorum Group Limited and Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 0.02% and 46.2% respectively. 29.39% are Aptorum Group Limited’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 4.7% of Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aptorum Group Limited -0.32% -8.96% 47.15% 56.52% 0% 43.94% Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation -4.53% -3.87% 0% 0% 0% -4.34%

For the past year Aptorum Group Limited has 43.94% stronger performance while Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation has -4.34% weaker performance.