Aptiv PLC (APTV)’s Financial Results Comparing With Unique Fabricating Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UFAB)

Both Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) and Unique Fabricating Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UFAB) are each other’s competitor in the Auto Parts industry. Thus the contrast of their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aptiv PLC 86 1.76 254.38M 3.91 22.43 Unique Fabricating Inc. 3 0.48 6.69M 0.19 13.32

Table 1 highlights Aptiv PLC and Unique Fabricating Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Unique Fabricating Inc. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Aptiv PLC. Presently more expensive of the two stocks is the business with a higher P/E ratio. Aptiv PLC is presently more expensive than Unique Fabricating Inc., because it’s trading at a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aptiv PLC 297,311,827.96% 28.6% 8% Unique Fabricating Inc. 245,063,921.76% 4% 1.6%

Risk & Volatility

Aptiv PLC has a beta of 2.05 and its 105.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, Unique Fabricating Inc. has beta of 1.09 which is 9.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Aptiv PLC’s Current Ratio is 1.2 while its Quick Ratio is 0.9. On the competitive side is, Unique Fabricating Inc. which has a 2.7 Current Ratio and a 1.9 Quick Ratio. Unique Fabricating Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Aptiv PLC.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Aptiv PLC and Unique Fabricating Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aptiv PLC 1 2 4 2.57 Unique Fabricating Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Aptiv PLC has a 3.88% upside potential and an average price target of $90.25.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Aptiv PLC and Unique Fabricating Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 100% and 39.2%. Aptiv PLC’s share held by insiders are 0.5%. On the other hand, insiders held about 15.85% of Unique Fabricating Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aptiv PLC 4.74% 8.6% 4.79% 18.78% -5.24% 42.36% Unique Fabricating Inc. -3.38% -10.76% -27.61% -53.27% -70.99% -39.1%

For the past year Aptiv PLC had bullish trend while Unique Fabricating Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Aptiv PLC beats Unique Fabricating Inc. on 14 of the 14 factors.

Aptiv PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufacturers vehicle components, and provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions; and Advanced Safety and User Experience. The Signal and Power Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and assembles vehicle's electrical architecture, including engineered component products, connectors, wiring assemblies and harnesses, cable management, electrical centers, and hybrid high voltage and safety distribution systems. The Advanced Safety and User Experience segment provides critical components, systems, and software development for passenger safety, security, comfort, and vehicle operation, including body controls, infotainment and connectivity systems, passive and active safety electronics, autonomous driving software and technologies, displays, and systems integration. The company was formerly known as Delphi Automotive PLC and changed its name to Aptiv PLC in December 2017. Aptiv PLC is based in Gillingham, the United Kingdom.

Unique Fabricating, Inc. engineers and manufactures multi-material foam, rubber, and plastic components utilized in noise, vibration, and harshness, acoustical management, water and air sealing, decorative, and other functional applications. It offers die cut products, such as HVAC seal, trim insulation, headliner insulation, fender acoustical pad, A/B/C pillar cover, dashboard seal, cup holder base, and under hood insulation; thermoformed and compression molded products, including HVAC duct module, door watershield, console bin mat, and air duct; and fusion molded products comprising interior mirror, body-in-white, cowl to hood, and cowl to fender seals. The company sells its products to original equipment manufacturers and tiered suppliers in the automotive, appliance, water heater and heating, ventilation, and air conditioning industries in North America. Unique Fabricating, Inc. was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Auburn Hills, Michigan.