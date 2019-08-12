Aptiv PLC (APTV)’s Financial Results Comparing With BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Both Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) and BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) compete on a level playing field in the Auto Parts industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aptiv PLC 80 1.48 N/A 3.91 22.43 BorgWarner Inc. 40 0.67 N/A 3.79 9.97

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Aptiv PLC and BorgWarner Inc. BorgWarner Inc. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Aptiv PLC. The business that is presently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Aptiv PLC is thus presently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Aptiv PLC and BorgWarner Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aptiv PLC 0.00% 28.6% 8% BorgWarner Inc. 0.00% 18.1% 7.6%

Risk and Volatility

Aptiv PLC has a beta of 2.05 and its 105.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. BorgWarner Inc.’s 81.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 1.81 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Aptiv PLC are 1.2 and 0.9. Competitively, BorgWarner Inc. has 1.7 and 1.3 for Current and Quick Ratio. BorgWarner Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Aptiv PLC.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Aptiv PLC and BorgWarner Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aptiv PLC 1 1 6 2.75 BorgWarner Inc. 0 2 3 2.60

The upside potential is 9.92% for Aptiv PLC with consensus price target of $90.75. Competitively the consensus price target of BorgWarner Inc. is $45.75, which is potential 38.55% upside. The data provided earlier shows that BorgWarner Inc. appears more favorable than Aptiv PLC, based on analyst opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Aptiv PLC and BorgWarner Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 100% and 94.2% respectively. About 0.5% of Aptiv PLC’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.5% of BorgWarner Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aptiv PLC 4.74% 8.6% 4.79% 18.78% -5.24% 42.36% BorgWarner Inc. -11.02% -9.89% -7.92% -6.62% -17.03% 8.81%

For the past year Aptiv PLC was more bullish than BorgWarner Inc.

Summary

On 11 of the 12 factors Aptiv PLC beats BorgWarner Inc.

Aptiv PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufacturers vehicle components, and provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions; and Advanced Safety and User Experience. The Signal and Power Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and assembles vehicle's electrical architecture, including engineered component products, connectors, wiring assemblies and harnesses, cable management, electrical centers, and hybrid high voltage and safety distribution systems. The Advanced Safety and User Experience segment provides critical components, systems, and software development for passenger safety, security, comfort, and vehicle operation, including body controls, infotainment and connectivity systems, passive and active safety electronics, autonomous driving software and technologies, displays, and systems integration. The company was formerly known as Delphi Automotive PLC and changed its name to Aptiv PLC in December 2017. Aptiv PLC is based in Gillingham, the United Kingdom.

BorgWarner Inc. provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Engine and Drivetrain. The Engine segment develops and manufactures turbochargers; and timing systems, such as timing chains, variable cam timing products, crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, HY-VO front-wheel drive transmission chains, and four-wheel drive chains for light vehicles. It also provides emissions systems, including electric air pumps and exhaust gas recirculation (EGR) modules, EGR coolers, EGR tubes, and EGR valves; thermal systems products comprising viscous fan drives, polymer fans, and coolant pumps; and glow plugs, diesel cold start systems, and other gasoline ignition technologies. The Drivetrain segment develops and manufactures friction and mechanical products, including dual and friction clutch modules, friction and steel plates, transmission bands, torque converter clutches, one-way clutches, and torsional vibration dampers. This segment also offers control products comprising electro-hydraulic solenoids, transmission solenoid modules, and dual clutch control modules; torque management products, such as rear-wheel drive/all-wheel drive (AWD) transfer case systems, front wheel drive-AWD coupling systems, and cross-axle coupling systems; and starter motors, alternators, and hybrid electric motors. The company sells its products to original equipment manufacturers of light vehicles consisting of passenger cars, sport-utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks; commercial vehicles, such as medium-duty and heavy duty trucks, and buses; and off-highway vehicles, including agricultural and construction machinery, and marine applications, as well as to tier one vehicle systems suppliers and the aftermarket for light, commercial, and off-highway vehicles. BorgWarner Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Auburn Hills, Michigan.