Aptiv PLC (APTV) EPS Estimated At $1.30; NN (NNBR) Sentiment Is 0.84

NN Inc (NNBR) investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q2 2019. It’s down -0.89, from 1.73 in 2019Q1. The ratio fall, as 37 funds started new or increased equity positions, while 44 sold and reduced stakes in NN Inc. The funds in our database now have: 34.20 million shares, down from 34.97 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of funds holding NN Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 14 Reduced: 30 Increased: 28 New Position: 9.

Analysts expect Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) to report $1.30 EPS on October, 30.They anticipate $0.06 EPS change or 4.84% from last quarter's $1.24 EPS. APTV's profit would be $333.06M giving it 15.55 P/E if the $1.30 EPS is correct. After having $1.33 EPS previously, Aptiv PLC's analysts see -2.26% EPS growth. The stock decreased 5.02% or $4.27 during the last trading session, reaching $80.84. About 797,609 shares traded. Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) has declined 5.24% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.24% the S&P500.

The stock decreased 4.98% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $6.68. About 100,167 shares traded. NN, Inc. (NNBR) has declined 58.74% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.74% the S&P500.

NN, Inc., a diversified industrial company, makes high precision bearing components, industrial plastic products, and precision metal components to various markets in North America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, and China. The company has market cap of $283.01 million. The firm operates through three divisions: Precision Bearing Components Group, Precision Engineered Products Group, and Autocam Precision Components Group. It currently has negative earnings. The Precision Bearing Components Group segment makes and sells precision steel balls that are used primarily by manufacturers of anti-friction bearings and constant velocity joints; steel rollers, including tapered rollers used in automotive gearbox applications, automotive wheel bearings, and various industrial applications; cylindrical rollers used in various industrial applications; and precision metal retainers for roller bearings.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $25,950 activity.

Paradigm Capital Management Inc Ny holds 1.93% of its portfolio in NN, Inc. for 2.16 million shares. Wilen Investment Management Corp. owns 255,866 shares or 1.84% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Private Management Group Inc has 1.39% invested in the company for 2.77 million shares. The Texas-based Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors Lp has invested 1.14% in the stock. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc, a Oregon-based fund reported 430,080 shares.

Analysts await NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.31 earnings per share, up 3.33% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.3 per share. NNBR’s profit will be $13.13 million for 5.39 P/E if the $0.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.25 actual earnings per share reported by NN, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 24.00% EPS growth.

Delphi Automotive PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufacturers vehicle components; and provides electrical and electronic, powertrain, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets worldwide. The company has market cap of $20.71 billion. It operates through three divisions: Electrical/Electronic Architecture, Powertrain Systems, and Electronics and Safety. It has a 21.52 P/E ratio. The Electrical/Electronic Architecture segment offers complete design of the vehicleÂ’s electrical architecture, including connectors, wiring assemblies and harnesses, electrical centers, and hybrid high voltage and safety distribution systems.

Among 7 analysts covering Aptiv (NYSE:APTV), 4 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 57% are positive. Aptiv has $10900 highest and $6200 lowest target. $90.25’s average target is 11.64% above currents $80.84 stock price. Aptiv had 19 analyst reports since April 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Buckingham Research maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $7900 target in Thursday, August 1 report. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of APTV in report on Monday, April 15 with “Underweight” rating. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse on Thursday, August 1 with “Outperform”. The rating was maintained by UBS with “Neutral” on Thursday, September 12. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Underweight” rating and $6500 target in Friday, June 28 report. Robert W. Baird maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Tuesday, June 11 report. The stock has “Neutral” rating by UBS on Friday, August 23. Robert W. Baird maintained the shares of APTV in report on Thursday, August 1 with “Outperform” rating. The company was maintained on Wednesday, September 25 by Morgan Stanley. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Tuesday, May 7 by Buckingham Research.