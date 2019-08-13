Aptiv PLC (APTV) and Its Peers Comparing side by side.

We are comparing Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) and its peers on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation. They are Auto Parts companies, competing one another.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Aptiv PLC has 100% of its shares owned by institutional investors vs. an average of 73.02% institutional ownership for its peers. On other hand Aptiv PLC has 0.5% of its shares owned by company insiders vs. an average of 4.53% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

Table 1 has Aptiv PLC and its competitors’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aptiv PLC 0.00% 28.60% 8.00% Industry Average 91.51% 42.08% 9.32%

Valuation and Earnings

The following data compares Aptiv PLC and its competitors’ net profit, valuation and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Aptiv PLC N/A 80 22.43 Industry Average 215.38M 235.36M 16.35

Aptiv PLC has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its peers. With currently higher P/E ratio Aptiv PLC is more expensive than its rivals.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides summary of current ratings for Aptiv PLC and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aptiv PLC 0 1 1 2.50 Industry Average 1.00 2.29 2.25 2.57

Aptiv PLC currently has an average target price of $95, suggesting a potential upside of 15.07%. The peers have a potential upside of 51.89%. The research analysts’ view based on the results given earlier is that Aptiv PLC’s competitors are looking more favorable than the company itself.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Aptiv PLC and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aptiv PLC 4.74% 8.6% 4.79% 18.78% -5.24% 42.36% Industry Average 5.39% 14.55% 40.20% 50.39% 47.24% 56.42%

For the past year Aptiv PLC’s stock price has smaller growth than the average for its competitors.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Aptiv PLC are 1.2 and 0.9. Competitively, Aptiv PLC’s peers have 1.86 and 1.22 for Current and Quick Ratio. Aptiv PLC’s rivals have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Aptiv PLC.

Volatility and Risk

Aptiv PLC is 105.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the company has a beta of 2.05. In other hand, Aptiv PLC’s rivals have beta of 1.46 which is 46.21% more volatile than S&P 500.

Dividends

Aptiv PLC does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Aptiv PLC’s rivals beat Aptiv PLC on 5 of the 6 factors.

Aptiv PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufacturers vehicle components, and provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions; and Advanced Safety and User Experience. The Signal and Power Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and assembles vehicle's electrical architecture, including engineered component products, connectors, wiring assemblies and harnesses, cable management, electrical centers, and hybrid high voltage and safety distribution systems. The Advanced Safety and User Experience segment provides critical components, systems, and software development for passenger safety, security, comfort, and vehicle operation, including body controls, infotainment and connectivity systems, passive and active safety electronics, autonomous driving software and technologies, displays, and systems integration. The company was formerly known as Delphi Automotive PLC and changed its name to Aptiv PLC in December 2017. Aptiv PLC is based in Gillingham, the United Kingdom.