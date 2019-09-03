Aptiv PLC (APTV) and Its Competitors Comparing side by side.

Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) is a company in the Auto Parts industry and that’s how we contrast it to its peers. The contrasting will be based on the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Aptiv PLC has 100% of its shares held by institutional investors vs. an average of 73.02% institutional ownership for its rivals. On other hand Aptiv PLC has 0.5% of its shares held by company insiders vs. an average of 4.53% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

On first table we have Aptiv PLC and its peers’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aptiv PLC 0.00% 28.60% 8.00% Industry Average 91.51% 42.08% 9.32%

Earnings & Valuation

The following data compares Aptiv PLC and its peers’ valuation, net income and gross revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Aptiv PLC N/A 80 22.43 Industry Average 215.38M 235.36M 16.35

Aptiv PLC has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its rivals. The company has a higher price-to-earnings ratio which is currently more expensive in contrast to its peers.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides summary of recent ratings for Aptiv PLC and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aptiv PLC 0 1 1 2.50 Industry Average 1.00 1.92 1.63 2.49

With consensus target price of $95, Aptiv PLC has a potential upside of 16.72%. The rivals have a potential upside of 47.56%. The analysts’ view based on the results given earlier is that Aptiv PLC is looking more favorable than its competitors.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Aptiv PLC and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aptiv PLC 4.74% 8.6% 4.79% 18.78% -5.24% 42.36% Industry Average 5.39% 14.55% 40.20% 50.39% 47.24% 56.42%

For the past year Aptiv PLC’s stock price has smaller growth than the average for its peers.

Liquidity

Aptiv PLC has a Current Ratio of 1.2 and a Quick Ratio of 0.9. Competitively, Aptiv PLC’s competitors Current Ratio is 1.86 and has 1.22 Quick Ratio. Aptiv PLC’s peers have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Aptiv PLC.

Volatility and Risk

Aptiv PLC is 105.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the stock has a beta of 2.05. Competitively, Aptiv PLC’s peers’ beta is 1.46 which is 46.21% more volatile than S&P 500.

Dividends

Aptiv PLC does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Aptiv PLC’s peers beat Aptiv PLC on 4 of the 6 factors.

Aptiv PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufacturers vehicle components, and provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions; and Advanced Safety and User Experience. The Signal and Power Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and assembles vehicle's electrical architecture, including engineered component products, connectors, wiring assemblies and harnesses, cable management, electrical centers, and hybrid high voltage and safety distribution systems. The Advanced Safety and User Experience segment provides critical components, systems, and software development for passenger safety, security, comfort, and vehicle operation, including body controls, infotainment and connectivity systems, passive and active safety electronics, autonomous driving software and technologies, displays, and systems integration. The company was formerly known as Delphi Automotive PLC and changed its name to Aptiv PLC in December 2017. Aptiv PLC is based in Gillingham, the United Kingdom.