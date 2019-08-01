Aptiv (APTV) Stock Buy Rating Kept at Bank of America; The Target Price per Share Given is $92.0000; F5 Networks, Inc. (FFIV) Covered By 1 Bulls

Among 7 analysts covering F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV), 1 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 14% are positive. F5 Networks had 19 analyst reports since March 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Deutsche Bank maintained F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) rating on Tuesday, March 12. Deutsche Bank has “Sell” rating and $110 target. J.P. Morgan downgraded the shares of FFIV in report on Tuesday, March 12 to “Hold” rating. Nomura upgraded it to “Buy” rating and $180 target in Monday, April 1 report. RBC Capital Markets maintained it with “Hold” rating and $166 target in Tuesday, March 12 report. The rating was maintained by DA Davidson with “Hold” on Wednesday, March 13. Piper Jaffray maintained F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) rating on Tuesday, March 12. Piper Jaffray has “Sell” rating and $157 target. The rating was upgraded by PiperJaffray to “Neutral” on Friday, March 29. See F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) latest ratings:

In a research report released on 1 August, Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) stock had its Buy Rating restate by professional analysts at Bank of America. They currently have a $92.0000 TP on company. Bank of America’s target suggests a potential upside of 6.02% from the company’s last stock close price.

The stock decreased 0.99% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $86.78. About 393,964 shares traded. Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) has declined 5.24% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.24% the S&P500. Some Historical APTV News: 14/05/2018 – Fidelity Management Adds Aptiv, Exits Praxair, Cuts Apple: 13F; 15/05/2018 – Generation Investment Adds Aptiv, Exits Facebook: 13F; 15/05/2018 – Generation Investment Management Buys 1.5% Position in Aptiv; 27/04/2018 – Dir Sidlik Disposes 231 Of Aptiv PLC; 26/04/2018 – Aptiv Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 07/05/2018 – Fjarde AP-Fonden Adds Aptiv, Exits GoDaddy: 13F; 14/05/2018 – TIAA-CREF Adds Aptiv, Exits Baidu, Cuts Apple: 13F; 11/05/2018 – Aptiv Rises for 8 Days; Tied for Longest Rally; 14/05/2018 – Tiaa-Cref Investment Buys New 1.1% Position in Aptiv; 26/04/2018 – Aptiv Declares Quarterly Dividend

Among 5 analysts covering Aptiv (NYSE:APTV), 3 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Aptiv has $10900 highest and $6500 lowest target. $89.60’s average target is 3.25% above currents $86.78 stock price. Aptiv had 12 analyst reports since March 18, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) rating on Friday, June 28. Morgan Stanley has “Underweight” rating and $6500 target. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) on Monday, April 22 with “Overweight” rating. On Tuesday, May 7 the stock rating was maintained by Buckingham Research with “Neutral”. Robert W. Baird maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $10900 target in Tuesday, June 11 report. The firm has “Underweight” rating given on Monday, April 15 by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Underweight” rating given on Thursday, May 16 by Morgan Stanley.

Delphi Automotive PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufacturers vehicle components; and provides electrical and electronic, powertrain, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets worldwide. The company has market cap of $22.38 billion. It operates through three divisions: Electrical/Electronic Architecture, Powertrain Systems, and Electronics and Safety. It has a 22.9 P/E ratio. The Electrical/Electronic Architecture segment offers complete design of the vehicleÂ’s electrical architecture, including connectors, wiring assemblies and harnesses, electrical centers, and hybrid high voltage and safety distribution systems.

F5 Networks, Inc. develops, markets, and sells application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company has market cap of $8.96 billion. It offers Local Traffic Manager, which provides intelligent load-balancing, traffic management, and application health checking; BIG-IP DNS that automatically directs users to the closest or best-performing physical, virtual, or cloud environment; Link Controller, which monitors the health and availability of each connection in organizations with more than one Internet service provider; Advanced Firewall Manager, a network firewall; and Application Security Manager, an Web application firewall that provides comprehensive, proactive, and application-layer protection against generalized and targeted attacks. It has a 19.4 P/E ratio. The firm also provides Access Policy Manager, which provides secure, granular, and context-aware access to networks and applications; Carrier-Grade Network Address Translation, which offers a set of tools that enables service providers to migrate to IPv6 while continuing to support and interoperate with existing IPv4 devices and content; and Policy Enforcement Manager that offers traffic classification capabilities to identify the specific applications and services to service providers.

The stock increased 1.54% or $2.26 during the last trading session, reaching $148.98. About 196,121 shares traded. F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) has declined 13.76% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.76% the S&P500. Some Historical FFIV News: 25/04/2018 – F5 Networks 2Q Rev $533.3M; 25/04/2018 – F5 NETWORKS INC – PELZER WILL ASSUME HIS ROLE EFFECTIVE MAY 21, 2018; 21/04/2018 – DJ F5 Networks Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FFIV); 21/05/2018 – F5 NETWORKS INC FFIV.O : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $186 FROM $169; 26/04/2018 – F5 NETWORKS INC FFIV.O : D.A. DAVIDSON RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $181 FROM $167; 25/04/2018 – F5 Announces New Application Services Offering for Multi-Cloud Environments; 22/05/2018 – CFO Moves: F5 Networks, Dixons Carphone; 12/04/2018 – F5 NETWORKS INC FFIV.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $170 FROM $150; 14/05/2018 – Epoch Investment Partners, Inc. Exits Position in F5 Networks; 25/04/2018 – F5 NETWORKS SEES 3Q ADJ EPS $2.36 TO $2.39, EST. $2.37

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 5 sales for $861,392 activity. $60,452 worth of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) shares were sold by WHALEN CHAD MICHAEL. FOUNTAIN THOMAS DEAN also sold $109,998 worth of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) shares. 2,303 shares valued at $367,337 were sold by WHITE ANA MARIA on Friday, February 1. $450,080 worth of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) was sold by Rogers Scot Frazier on Friday, February 1. Locoh-Donou Francois sold $643,757 worth of stock or 4,036 shares. $41,630 worth of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) was sold by Pelzer Francis J.. $316,909 worth of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) was sold by MCMILLAN STEPHEN.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.06, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 37 investors sold F5 Networks, Inc. shares while 159 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 122 raised stakes. 56.78 million shares or 6.30% less from 60.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. British Columbia Inv Mngmt Corp reported 0.01% of its portfolio in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV). First Quadrant Limited Partnership Ca stated it has 12,696 shares. Gw Henssler & Associates Ltd reported 0.07% stake. D E Shaw & invested in 0.09% or 429,342 shares. Korea Invest Corporation invested 0.05% in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV). Virginia Retirement Sys Et Al has invested 0.51% in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV). Qs Invsts Lc reported 18,864 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Intrust Retail Bank Na has 1,625 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Asset Management Incorporated invested in 0.02% or 7,074 shares. Optimum reported 30 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Fjarde Ap reported 18,510 shares stake. Riverhead Cap Limited Liability holds 0.85% in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) or 134,077 shares. Btim Corp reported 126,642 shares. Raymond James Finance Services reported 0.01% stake. Rowland And Communications Inv Counsel Adv holds 915 shares.