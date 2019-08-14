Aptinyx Inc. (APTX)’s Financial Results Comparing With vTv Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTVT)

We are contrasting Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX) and vTv Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTVT) on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aptinyx Inc. 4 29.18 N/A -1.76 0.00 vTv Therapeutics Inc. 2 6.65 N/A -0.73 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Aptinyx Inc. and vTv Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Aptinyx Inc. and vTv Therapeutics Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aptinyx Inc. 0.00% -37.5% -35.9% vTv Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 18.1% -111.3%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Aptinyx Inc. are 23.4 and 23.4. Competitively, vTv Therapeutics Inc. has 0.3 and 0.3 for Current and Quick Ratio. Aptinyx Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than vTv Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Aptinyx Inc. and vTv Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aptinyx Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 vTv Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The consensus target price of Aptinyx Inc. is $12, with potential upside of 264.74%. On the other hand, vTv Therapeutics Inc.’s potential upside is 290.63% and its consensus target price is $5. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, vTv Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than Aptinyx Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 69.5% of Aptinyx Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 7.3% of vTv Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 1% of Aptinyx Inc. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 69.32% of vTv Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aptinyx Inc. 0.54% 3.05% -2.36% -29.81% -83.09% -77.51% vTv Therapeutics Inc. 0% -1.41% 1.45% -49.28% 14.75% -47.17%

For the past year Aptinyx Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than vTv Therapeutics Inc.

Aptinyx Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel, proprietary, and synthetic small molecules for the treatment of brain and nervous system disorders. It is developing NYX-2925 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of painful diabetic peripheral neuropathy, as well as in Phase II exploratory clinical trial for fibromyalgia; and NYX-783, an NMDAr receptor that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder. The company has a collaboration agreement with Allergan plc. Aptinyx Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Evanston, Illinois.

vTv Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and sells orally administered small molecule drug candidates worldwide. The companyÂ’s drug candidate for the treatment of AlzheimerÂ’s disease comprise azeliragon (TTP488), an orally administered, small molecule antagonist targeting the receptor for advanced glycation endproducts, which is in Phase III clinical trials. Its type 2 diabetes drug candidates include TTP399, an orally administered, liver-selective glucokinase activator that has been completed Phase IIb clinical trials; and TTP273, an orally administered, non-peptide agonist that targets the glucagon-like peptide-1 receptor, which is in Phase II clinical trials. The company has a license and research agreement with Calithera Biosciences, Inc. to develop and commercialize its hexokinase II inhibitors for therapeutics, prophylactic, preventative, or diagnostic use. vTv Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in High Point, North Carolina. vTv Therapeutics Inc. operates as a subsidiary of M&F TTP Holdings Two LLC.