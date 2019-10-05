Aptinyx Inc. (APTX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Strongbridge Biopharma plc (NASDAQ:SBBP)

Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX) and Strongbridge Biopharma plc (NASDAQ:SBBP) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aptinyx Inc. 4 0.00 15.13M -1.76 0.00 Strongbridge Biopharma plc 3 0.00 28.27M 0.85 3.04

Table 1 demonstrates Aptinyx Inc. and Strongbridge Biopharma plc’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Aptinyx Inc. and Strongbridge Biopharma plc’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aptinyx Inc. 429,451,335.47% -37.5% -35.9% Strongbridge Biopharma plc 1,093,913,245.37% 79.3% 27.2%

Liquidity

Aptinyx Inc. has a Current Ratio of 23.4 and a Quick Ratio of 23.4. Competitively, Strongbridge Biopharma plc’s Current Ratio is 5.2 and has 5 Quick Ratio. Aptinyx Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Strongbridge Biopharma plc.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Aptinyx Inc. and Strongbridge Biopharma plc can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aptinyx Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Strongbridge Biopharma plc 0 0 1 3.00

Aptinyx Inc.’s average target price is $7, while its potential upside is 113.41%. On the other hand, Strongbridge Biopharma plc’s potential upside is 252.42% and its average target price is $8. The information presented earlier suggests that Strongbridge Biopharma plc looks more robust than Aptinyx Inc. as far as analyst view.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 69.5% of Aptinyx Inc. shares and 66.4% of Strongbridge Biopharma plc shares. About 1% of Aptinyx Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, Strongbridge Biopharma plc has 0.8% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aptinyx Inc. 0.54% 3.05% -2.36% -29.81% -83.09% -77.51% Strongbridge Biopharma plc 0% -23.08% -31.4% -45.15% -43.48% -41.96%

For the past year Aptinyx Inc. was more bearish than Strongbridge Biopharma plc.

Summary

Strongbridge Biopharma plc beats Aptinyx Inc. on 9 of the 11 factors.

Aptinyx Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel, proprietary, and synthetic small molecules for the treatment of brain and nervous system disorders. It is developing NYX-2925 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of painful diabetic peripheral neuropathy, as well as in Phase II exploratory clinical trial for fibromyalgia; and NYX-783, an NMDAr receptor that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder. The company has a collaboration agreement with Allergan plc. Aptinyx Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Evanston, Illinois.

Strongbridge Biopharma plc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases with unmet needs in the United States, Sweden, and Cayman Islands. The company offers Keveyis, an oral carbonic anhydrase inhibitor to treat hyperkalemic, hypokalemic, and related variants of primary periodic paralysis. It is also involved in developing Recorlev, a cortisol synthesis inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of endogenous CushingÂ’s syndrome; and Veldoreotide, a novel somatostatin analogue that is in Phase II clinical development to treat acromegaly. The company was formerly known as Cortendo plc and changed its name to Strongbridge Biopharma plc in September 2015. Strongbridge Biopharma plc was founded in 1996 and is based in Trevose, Pennsylvania.