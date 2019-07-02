Aptinyx Inc. (APTX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Savara Inc. (NASDAQ:SVRA)

This is therefore a comparing of the analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX) and Savara Inc. (NASDAQ:SVRA). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Aptinyx Inc.
|7
|24.23
|N/A
|-1.61
|0.00
|Savara Inc.
|8
|0.00
|N/A
|-1.91
|0.00
Table 1 demonstrates Aptinyx Inc. and Savara Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 has Aptinyx Inc. and Savara Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Aptinyx Inc.
|0.00%
|-48.9%
|-35.7%
|Savara Inc.
|0.00%
|-57.2%
|-41.5%
Liquidity
Aptinyx Inc. has a Current Ratio of 26 and a Quick Ratio of 26. Competitively, Savara Inc.’s Current Ratio is 15.6 and has 15.6 Quick Ratio. Aptinyx Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Savara Inc.
Analyst Recommendations
Ratings and Recommendations for Aptinyx Inc. and Savara Inc. can be find in next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Aptinyx Inc.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
|Savara Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
Aptinyx Inc.’s average target price is $12, while its potential upside is 232.41%.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
The shares of both Aptinyx Inc. and Savara Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 72.8% and 49.5% respectively. Insiders held roughly 2.8% of Aptinyx Inc.’s shares. Competitively, Savara Inc. has 1.9% of it’s share held by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Aptinyx Inc.
|-2.61%
|-5.09%
|-33.03%
|-85.59%
|0%
|-77.45%
|Savara Inc.
|2.91%
|24.42%
|57.96%
|3.95%
|19.56%
|49.41%
For the past year Aptinyx Inc. had bearish trend while Savara Inc. had bullish trend.
Summary
Aptinyx Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Savara Inc.
Aptinyx Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel, proprietary, and synthetic small molecules for the treatment of brain and nervous system disorders. It is developing NYX-2925 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of painful diabetic peripheral neuropathy, as well as in Phase II exploratory clinical trial for fibromyalgia; and NYX-783, an NMDAr receptor that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder. The company has a collaboration agreement with Allergan plc. Aptinyx Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Evanston, Illinois.
Savara Inc., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of serious or life-threatening rare respiratory diseases. Its product pipeline comprises AeroVanc, a Phase III ready inhaled formulation of vancomycin for the treatment of persistent methicillin-resistant staphylococcus aureus and lung infection in cystic fibrosis patients; Molgradex, a Phase II/III stage inhaled granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor for the treatment of autoimmune pulmonary alveolar proteinosis; and Aironite, an inhaled nebulized sodium nitrite solution to treat heart failure with preserved ejection fraction. The company is headquartered in Austin, Texas.
