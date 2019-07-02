Aptinyx Inc. (APTX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Savara Inc. (NASDAQ:SVRA)

This is therefore a comparing of the analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX) and Savara Inc. (NASDAQ:SVRA). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aptinyx Inc. 7 24.23 N/A -1.61 0.00 Savara Inc. 8 0.00 N/A -1.91 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Aptinyx Inc. and Savara Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Aptinyx Inc. and Savara Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aptinyx Inc. 0.00% -48.9% -35.7% Savara Inc. 0.00% -57.2% -41.5%

Liquidity

Aptinyx Inc. has a Current Ratio of 26 and a Quick Ratio of 26. Competitively, Savara Inc.’s Current Ratio is 15.6 and has 15.6 Quick Ratio. Aptinyx Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Savara Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Aptinyx Inc. and Savara Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aptinyx Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Savara Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Aptinyx Inc.’s average target price is $12, while its potential upside is 232.41%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Aptinyx Inc. and Savara Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 72.8% and 49.5% respectively. Insiders held roughly 2.8% of Aptinyx Inc.’s shares. Competitively, Savara Inc. has 1.9% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aptinyx Inc. -2.61% -5.09% -33.03% -85.59% 0% -77.45% Savara Inc. 2.91% 24.42% 57.96% 3.95% 19.56% 49.41%

For the past year Aptinyx Inc. had bearish trend while Savara Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Aptinyx Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Savara Inc.

Aptinyx Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel, proprietary, and synthetic small molecules for the treatment of brain and nervous system disorders. It is developing NYX-2925 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of painful diabetic peripheral neuropathy, as well as in Phase II exploratory clinical trial for fibromyalgia; and NYX-783, an NMDAr receptor that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder. The company has a collaboration agreement with Allergan plc. Aptinyx Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Evanston, Illinois.

Savara Inc., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of serious or life-threatening rare respiratory diseases. Its product pipeline comprises AeroVanc, a Phase III ready inhaled formulation of vancomycin for the treatment of persistent methicillin-resistant staphylococcus aureus and lung infection in cystic fibrosis patients; Molgradex, a Phase II/III stage inhaled granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor for the treatment of autoimmune pulmonary alveolar proteinosis; and Aironite, an inhaled nebulized sodium nitrite solution to treat heart failure with preserved ejection fraction. The company is headquartered in Austin, Texas.