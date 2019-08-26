Aptinyx Inc. (APTX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Revance Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC)

Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX) and Revance Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aptinyx Inc. 4 28.20 N/A -1.76 0.00 Revance Therapeutics Inc. 14 126.69 N/A -3.81 0.00

Table 1 highlights Aptinyx Inc. and Revance Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aptinyx Inc. 0.00% -37.5% -35.9% Revance Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Aptinyx Inc.’s Current Ratio is 23.4 while its Quick Ratio is 23.4. On the competitive side is, Revance Therapeutics Inc. which has a 8.1 Current Ratio and a 8.1 Quick Ratio. Aptinyx Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Revance Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Aptinyx Inc. and Revance Therapeutics Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aptinyx Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Revance Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Aptinyx Inc. has a consensus price target of $12, and a 277.36% upside potential. Competitively the average price target of Revance Therapeutics Inc. is $31, which is potential 182.33% upside. The results from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Aptinyx Inc. seems more appealing than Revance Therapeutics Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 69.5% of Aptinyx Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 85.34% of Revance Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Aptinyx Inc.’s share held by insiders are 1%. Comparatively, 0.9% are Revance Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aptinyx Inc. 0.54% 3.05% -2.36% -29.81% -83.09% -77.51% Revance Therapeutics Inc. 7.43% -1.18% -3.75% -28.68% -55.47% -37.51%

For the past year Aptinyx Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Revance Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Revance Therapeutics Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Aptinyx Inc.

Aptinyx Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel, proprietary, and synthetic small molecules for the treatment of brain and nervous system disorders. It is developing NYX-2925 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of painful diabetic peripheral neuropathy, as well as in Phase II exploratory clinical trial for fibromyalgia; and NYX-783, an NMDAr receptor that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder. The company has a collaboration agreement with Allergan plc. Aptinyx Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Evanston, Illinois.

Revance Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel botulinum toxin products for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications. The company's lead drug candidate is DaxibotulinumtoxinA for injection (RT002), which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat glabellar (frown) lines, as well as in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of cervical dystonia and plantar fasciitis. It is also developing DaxibotulinumtoxinA topical gel (RT001) that is in preclinical development. The company was formerly known as Essentia Biosystems, Inc. and changed its name to Revance Therapeutics, Inc. in April 2005. Revance Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Newark, California.