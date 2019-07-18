Aptinyx Inc. (APTX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Quanterix Corporation (NASDAQ:QTRX)

Since Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX) and Quanterix Corporation (NASDAQ:QTRX) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aptinyx Inc. 5 24.71 N/A -1.61 0.00 Quanterix Corporation 25 18.59 N/A -1.43 0.00

In table 1 we can see Aptinyx Inc. and Quanterix Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Aptinyx Inc. and Quanterix Corporation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aptinyx Inc. 0.00% -48.9% -35.7% Quanterix Corporation 0.00% -60.4% -40.5%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Aptinyx Inc. is 26 while its Current Ratio is 26. Meanwhile, Quanterix Corporation has a Current Ratio of 3.3 while its Quick Ratio is 3. Aptinyx Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Quanterix Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered Aptinyx Inc. and Quanterix Corporation’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aptinyx Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Quanterix Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

Aptinyx Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 226.98% and an $12 average target price.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 72.8% of Aptinyx Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 70.4% of Quanterix Corporation are owned by institutional investors. About 2.8% of Aptinyx Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 12.1% of Quanterix Corporation shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aptinyx Inc. -2.61% -5.09% -33.03% -85.59% 0% -77.45% Quanterix Corporation -4.9% -0.9% -0.77% 30.79% 15.25% 19.72%

For the past year Aptinyx Inc. has -77.45% weaker performance while Quanterix Corporation has 19.72% stronger performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Aptinyx Inc. beats Quanterix Corporation.

Aptinyx Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel, proprietary, and synthetic small molecules for the treatment of brain and nervous system disorders. It is developing NYX-2925 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of painful diabetic peripheral neuropathy, as well as in Phase II exploratory clinical trial for fibromyalgia; and NYX-783, an NMDAr receptor that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder. The company has a collaboration agreement with Allergan plc. Aptinyx Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Evanston, Illinois.

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, develops and markets ultra-sensitive digital immunoassay platform that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It develops Simoa HD-1 Analyzer, a sensitive protein detection platform, which analyzes approximately six biomarkers per test; and SR-X system that supports the detection capability of approximately six biomarkers per test. The company's products also comprise kits, such as beads, capture and detector reagents, enzyme reagents, and enzyme substrates to run tests; and consumables, such as proprietary Simoa disks, cuvettes, and disposable tips. In addition, it offers contract research services, including sample testing, assay development, and custom development services. Quanterix Corporation primarily operates in the areas of neurology, oncology, cardiology, infectious diseases, and inflammation. The company was formerly known as Digital Genomics, Inc. and changed its name to Quanterix Corporation in August 2007. Quanterix Corporation was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.