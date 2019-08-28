Aptinyx Inc. (APTX)’s Financial Results Comparing With ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (NASDAQ:PRQR)

As Biotechnology companies, Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX) and ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (NASDAQ:PRQR) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aptinyx Inc. 4 27.14 N/A -1.76 0.00 ProQR Therapeutics N.V. 12 0.00 N/A -1.23 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Aptinyx Inc. and ProQR Therapeutics N.V.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX) and ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (NASDAQ:PRQR)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aptinyx Inc. 0.00% -37.5% -35.9% ProQR Therapeutics N.V. 0.00% -53.9% -43.8%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Aptinyx Inc. is 23.4 while its Quick Ratio stands at 23.4. The Current Ratio of rival ProQR Therapeutics N.V. is 10.1 and its Quick Ratio is has 10.1. Aptinyx Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than ProQR Therapeutics N.V.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Aptinyx Inc. and ProQR Therapeutics N.V.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aptinyx Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 ProQR Therapeutics N.V. 0 0 1 3.00

Aptinyx Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 292.16% and an $12 consensus target price. On the other hand, ProQR Therapeutics N.V.’s potential upside is 166.31% and its consensus target price is $20. The results provided earlier shows that Aptinyx Inc. appears more favorable than ProQR Therapeutics N.V., based on analyst belief.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Aptinyx Inc. and ProQR Therapeutics N.V. are owned by institutional investors at 69.5% and 68.5% respectively. Aptinyx Inc.’s share held by insiders are 1%. Comparatively, ProQR Therapeutics N.V. has 20% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aptinyx Inc. 0.54% 3.05% -2.36% -29.81% -83.09% -77.51% ProQR Therapeutics N.V. 5.15% -6.99% -20.18% -41.23% 32.03% -44.36%

For the past year Aptinyx Inc. was more bearish than ProQR Therapeutics N.V.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Aptinyx Inc. beats ProQR Therapeutics N.V.

Aptinyx Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel, proprietary, and synthetic small molecules for the treatment of brain and nervous system disorders. It is developing NYX-2925 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of painful diabetic peripheral neuropathy, as well as in Phase II exploratory clinical trial for fibromyalgia; and NYX-783, an NMDAr receptor that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder. The company has a collaboration agreement with Allergan plc. Aptinyx Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Evanston, Illinois.

ProQR Therapeutics N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics for the treatment of genetic disorders. Its lead product candidate includes QR-010, a RNA-based oligonucleotide used for the treatment of cystic fibrosis; QR-110, an oligonucleotide that is designed to treat Leber's congenital amaurosis; and QR-313, a single-stranded oligonucleotide used for the treatment of epidermolysis bullosa. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Leiden, the Netherlands.