Aptinyx Inc. (APTX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:OSMT)

Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX) and Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:OSMT) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aptinyx Inc. 4 28.86 N/A -1.76 0.00 Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc 4 0.65 N/A -4.57 0.00

Table 1 highlights Aptinyx Inc. and Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Aptinyx Inc. and Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aptinyx Inc. 0.00% -37.5% -35.9% Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Aptinyx Inc.’s Current Ratio is 23.4 while its Quick Ratio is 23.4. On the competitive side is, Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc which has a 1.7 Current Ratio and a 1.4 Quick Ratio. Aptinyx Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Aptinyx Inc. and Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aptinyx Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc 0 0 0 0.00

$12 is Aptinyx Inc.’s average target price while its potential upside is 255.03%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 69.5% of Aptinyx Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 50.4% of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc are owned by institutional investors. Aptinyx Inc.’s share held by insiders are 1%. Competitively, 4% are Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aptinyx Inc. 0.54% 3.05% -2.36% -29.81% -83.09% -77.51% Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc -1.51% -16.2% -17.47% -59.15% 0% -57.94%

For the past year Aptinyx Inc. was more bearish than Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc.

Aptinyx Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel, proprietary, and synthetic small molecules for the treatment of brain and nervous system disorders. It is developing NYX-2925 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of painful diabetic peripheral neuropathy, as well as in Phase II exploratory clinical trial for fibromyalgia; and NYX-783, an NMDAr receptor that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder. The company has a collaboration agreement with Allergan plc. Aptinyx Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Evanston, Illinois.

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc, an integrated biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes specialty products that target markets with underserved patient populations. The company's promoted approved products include specialty neurology products, such as M-72 to treat ADHD; Osmolex ER to treat Parkinson's and drug-induced extrapyramidal reactions in adults; Lorzone to treat muscle spasms; and ConZip for pain, as well as women's health products, including Divigel for menopause; and OB Complete, a dietary supplement for prenatal, pregnancy, and postnatal periods. Its non-promoted approved products comprise Methylphenidate ER for ADHD; Venlafaxine ER tablets for major depressive disorder and social anxiety disorder; Hydromorphone ER for pain; Nifedipine ER for hypertension; Sodium Benzoate/Sodium Phenylacetate for hyperammonemia; Oxybutynin ER for overactive bladder; and prescription prenatal vitamins for nutritional requirements during pregnancy. The company's products under development include Ontinua ER, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat multiple sclerosis spasticity, and Phase I clinical trials to treat opioid and alcohol use disorders; RVL-1201, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat Blepharoptosis; and Osmodex and other ANDAs for various indications. Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc is based in Bridgewater, New Jersey.