Aptinyx Inc. (APTX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR)

As Biotechnology companies, Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX) and Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aptinyx Inc. 4 31.89 N/A -1.76 0.00 Nektar Therapeutics 32 25.32 N/A 3.52 8.08

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aptinyx Inc. 0.00% -37.5% -35.9% Nektar Therapeutics 0.00% 37.6% 29.7%

Liquidity

Aptinyx Inc. has a Current Ratio of 23.4 and a Quick Ratio of 23.4. Competitively, Nektar Therapeutics’s Current Ratio is 14.9 and has 14.8 Quick Ratio. Aptinyx Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Nektar Therapeutics.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aptinyx Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Nektar Therapeutics 0 1 1 2.50

Aptinyx Inc. has a consensus price target of $12, and a 227.87% upside potential. Competitively the consensus price target of Nektar Therapeutics is $31, which is potential 82.25% upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Aptinyx Inc. looks more robust than Nektar Therapeutics as far as analyst opinion.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 69.5% of Aptinyx Inc. shares and 94.8% of Nektar Therapeutics shares. Insiders held 1% of Aptinyx Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.6% of Nektar Therapeutics’s shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aptinyx Inc. 0.54% 3.05% -2.36% -29.81% -83.09% -77.51% Nektar Therapeutics -11.39% -20.57% -10.05% -33.97% -44.23% -13.42%

For the past year Aptinyx Inc. was more bearish than Nektar Therapeutics.

Summary

Nektar Therapeutics beats Aptinyx Inc. on 6 of the 10 factors.

Aptinyx Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel, proprietary, and synthetic small molecules for the treatment of brain and nervous system disorders. It is developing NYX-2925 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of painful diabetic peripheral neuropathy, as well as in Phase II exploratory clinical trial for fibromyalgia; and NYX-783, an NMDAr receptor that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder. The company has a collaboration agreement with Allergan plc. Aptinyx Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Evanston, Illinois.

Nektar Therapeutics develops drug candidates based on its PEGylation and polymer conjugate technology platforms in the United States. Its product pipeline includes drug candidates in therapeutic areas comprising cancer, auto-immune disease, and chronic pain. The company offers MOVANTIK, an oral peripherally-acting opioid antagonist for the treatment of opioid-induced constipation in adult patients with chronic non-cancer pain; MOVENTIG for the treatment of opioid-induced constipation in adult patients who have an inadequate response to laxatives; and ADYNOVATE for use in treating Hemophilia A. Its drug candidates in clinical development stage comprises BAY41-6551, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat gram-negative pneumonias; NKTR-214 that is in Phase 1/2 stage to treat cancer; NKTR-181 that is in Phase III clinical trial for treating chronic pain; and NKTR-358 to treat autoimmune diseases. The companyÂ’s drug candidates in clinical development stage also include ONZEALD, a topoisomerase I inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for metastatic breast cancer, as well as completed Phase II clinical trial stage for refractory ovarian cancer and second-line metastatic colorectal cancer; and in combination with 5-fluorouracil/leucovorin to treat refractory solid tumor cancers, which has completed Phase I clinical trial. In addition, it holds license, manufacturing, and supply agreements with Ophthotech Corporation for Fovista; and UCB Pharma for dapirolizumab pegol. Further, the company holds license, manufacturing, and supply agreements with Amgen Inc.; Allergan, Inc.; Merck & Co., Inc.; Pfizer, Inc.; and F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd (Roche). It has a research collaboration agreement with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited to explore the anti-cancer activity of NKTR-214; and a strategic collaboration with Eli Lilly and Company to develop and commercialize NKTR-358. Nektar Therapeutics was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.