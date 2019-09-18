Aptinyx Inc. (APTX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Mersana Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN)

Both Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX) and Mersana Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aptinyx Inc. 4 34.32 N/A -1.76 0.00 Mersana Therapeutics Inc. 4 1.92 N/A -1.55 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Aptinyx Inc. and Mersana Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Aptinyx Inc. and Mersana Therapeutics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aptinyx Inc. 0.00% -37.5% -35.9% Mersana Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -57.5% -27.9%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Aptinyx Inc. are 23.4 and 23.4 respectively. Its competitor Mersana Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 6.2 and its Quick Ratio is 6.2. Aptinyx Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Mersana Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Aptinyx Inc. and Mersana Therapeutics Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aptinyx Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Mersana Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Aptinyx Inc.’s upside potential is 145.48% at a $9.5 average target price.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 69.5% of Aptinyx Inc. shares and 79.4% of Mersana Therapeutics Inc. shares. 1% are Aptinyx Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aptinyx Inc. 0.54% 3.05% -2.36% -29.81% -83.09% -77.51% Mersana Therapeutics Inc. -8.62% -16.47% -30.83% -23.58% -68.89% -14.22%

For the past year Mersana Therapeutics Inc. has weaker performance than Aptinyx Inc.

Aptinyx Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel, proprietary, and synthetic small molecules for the treatment of brain and nervous system disorders. It is developing NYX-2925 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of painful diabetic peripheral neuropathy, as well as in Phase II exploratory clinical trial for fibromyalgia; and NYX-783, an NMDAr receptor that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder. The company has a collaboration agreement with Allergan plc. Aptinyx Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Evanston, Illinois.

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. is a biotechnology company that discovers, engineers, and develops antibody drug conjugates to cure various cancers. The company develops immune conjugate therapies to create drugs that enhance patientsÂ’ lives. It offers XMT-1522, a drug therapy for tumor models that express relatively low amounts of the HER2 protein; and human anti-HER2 antibody used in XMT-1522. Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. has strategic alliances with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited; Merck Serono; and Asana BioSciences. The company was formerly known as Nanopharma Corp. and changed its name to Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. in November 2005. Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.