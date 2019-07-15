Aptinyx Inc. (APTX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS)

Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX) and Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aptinyx Inc. 6 25.25 N/A -1.61 0.00 Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -0.99 0.00

Table 1 highlights Aptinyx Inc. and Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Aptinyx Inc. and Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aptinyx Inc. 0.00% -48.9% -35.7% Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -83.8% -74%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Aptinyx Inc. are 26 and 26. Competitively, Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 9.4 and 9.4 for Current and Quick Ratio. Aptinyx Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Aptinyx Inc. and Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aptinyx Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 4 2.80

Aptinyx Inc.’s upside potential is 220.00% at a $12 consensus target price. Competitively Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. has an average target price of $15.42, with potential upside of 236.68%. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. is looking more favorable than Aptinyx Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 72.8% of Aptinyx Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 72.4% of Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 2.8% of Aptinyx Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, 0.6% are Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aptinyx Inc. -2.61% -5.09% -33.03% -85.59% 0% -77.45% Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 4.36% 15.14% 39.24% -9.79% 0% 66.9%

For the past year Aptinyx Inc. had bearish trend while Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Aptinyx Inc. beats Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 6 of the 9 factors.

Aptinyx Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel, proprietary, and synthetic small molecules for the treatment of brain and nervous system disorders. It is developing NYX-2925 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of painful diabetic peripheral neuropathy, as well as in Phase II exploratory clinical trial for fibromyalgia; and NYX-783, an NMDAr receptor that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder. The company has a collaboration agreement with Allergan plc. Aptinyx Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Evanston, Illinois.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics to treat epilepsy and neuropsychiatric disorders. The company is developing ganaxolone, a small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat adults with refractory focal onset epileptic seizures; and is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of genetic orphan disorders, as well as is in Phase II clinical trial to treat Fragile X Syndrome, an orphan indication. The company is also developing ganaxolone IV formulation to treat status epilepticus. Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a collaboration agreement with NovaMedica, LLC; and license agreement with Purdue Neuroscience Company. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Radnor, Pennsylvania.