Aptinyx Inc. (APTX)’s Financial Results Comparing With IMV Inc. (NASDAQ:IMV)

Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX) and IMV Inc. (NASDAQ:IMV) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aptinyx Inc. 6 24.16 N/A -1.61 0.00 IMV Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -0.34 0.00

In table 1 we can see Aptinyx Inc. and IMV Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Aptinyx Inc. and IMV Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aptinyx Inc. 0.00% -48.9% -35.7% IMV Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Aptinyx Inc. and IMV Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aptinyx Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 IMV Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Aptinyx Inc.’s upside potential is 233.33% at a $12 average target price. Meanwhile, IMV Inc.’s average target price is $11.25, while its potential upside is 304.68%. The data from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that IMV Inc. seems more appealing than Aptinyx Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 72.8% of Aptinyx Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 19.5% of IMV Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Aptinyx Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 2.8%. Competitively, IMV Inc. has 16.5% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aptinyx Inc. -2.61% -5.09% -33.03% -85.59% 0% -77.45% IMV Inc. -7.05% 27.41% -18.2% -27.72% -17.69% -20.89%

For the past year Aptinyx Inc. was more bearish than IMV Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors IMV Inc. beats Aptinyx Inc.

Aptinyx Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel, proprietary, and synthetic small molecules for the treatment of brain and nervous system disorders. It is developing NYX-2925 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of painful diabetic peripheral neuropathy, as well as in Phase II exploratory clinical trial for fibromyalgia; and NYX-783, an NMDAr receptor that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder. The company has a collaboration agreement with Allergan plc. Aptinyx Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Evanston, Illinois.

IMV Inc., a clinical-stage company, together with its subsidiaries, develops products based on its platform and products with a primary focus on T cell activating therapies for cancer. The company's DepoVax platform is a patented formulation that provides controlled and prolonged exposure of antigens and adjuvant to the immune system. It has two T cell activation therapies for cancer through Phase I human clinical trial and is conducting a Phase Ib study with Incyte Corporation for lead cancer therapy; and DPX-Survivac, as a combination therapy for ovarian cancer. The company is also conducting a Phase II study for DPX-Survivac in ovarian and lymphoma. In addition, it is developing DPX-RSV, a vaccine candidate, which has completed a Phase I clinical trial for respiratory syncytial virus, as well as has clinical projects to assess the DepoVax to address malaria and the Zika virus; DPX-E7 an investigational immunotherapy that targets a viral protein in human papillomavirus (HPV) known as E7. The company has research collaborations with companies and research organizations, including Merck, Incyte Corporation, and Leidos Inc, as well as with Zoetis. The company was formerly known as Immunovaccine Inc. and changed its name to IMV Inc. in May 2018. IMV Inc. was founded in 2000 and is based in Halifax, Canada.