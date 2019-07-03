Aptinyx Inc. (APTX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Immuron Limited (NASDAQ:IMRN)

Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX) and Immuron Limited (NASDAQ:IMRN) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aptinyx Inc. 6 25.94 N/A -1.61 0.00 Immuron Limited 6 0.00 N/A -0.68 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Aptinyx Inc. and Immuron Limited.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Aptinyx Inc. and Immuron Limited.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aptinyx Inc. 0.00% -48.9% -35.7% Immuron Limited 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Aptinyx Inc. and Immuron Limited.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aptinyx Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Immuron Limited 0 0 0 0.00

$12 is Aptinyx Inc.’s average price target while its potential upside is 223.45%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Aptinyx Inc. and Immuron Limited has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 72.8% and 3.06%. Insiders owned 2.8% of Aptinyx Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aptinyx Inc. -2.61% -5.09% -33.03% -85.59% 0% -77.45% Immuron Limited 2% -27.29% -28.09% -43.44% -55.78% -12.24%

For the past year Immuron Limited has weaker performance than Aptinyx Inc.

Aptinyx Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel, proprietary, and synthetic small molecules for the treatment of brain and nervous system disorders. It is developing NYX-2925 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of painful diabetic peripheral neuropathy, as well as in Phase II exploratory clinical trial for fibromyalgia; and NYX-783, an NMDAr receptor that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder. The company has a collaboration agreement with Allergan plc. Aptinyx Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Evanston, Illinois.

Immuron Limited, a microbiome company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral immunotherapeutics for the treatment of various gut medicated diseases in Australia and internationally. The company operates through Research and Development, and HyperImmune Products segments. It has a technology platform that enables a shorter development therapeutic cycle. The company markets and sells Travelan for the prevention of travellersÂ’ diarrhea. Its lead product candidate IMM-124E is in Phase 2b clinical trials for NASH and ASH. The company also has other preclinical immunotherapy pipeline products targeting immune-related diseases. Immuron Limited has a research and development collaboration agreement with the Walter Reed Army Institute of Research (WRAIR) for the development of a Shigella vaccine; and Naval Medical Research Center for the testing of Travelan in cell lines of campylobacter and enterotoxigenic escherichia coli. The company was founded in 1994 and is based in Blackburn North, Australia.