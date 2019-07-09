Aptinyx Inc. (APTX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Gossamer Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS)

Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX) and Gossamer Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Aptinyx Inc.
|6
|24.16
|N/A
|-1.61
|0.00
|Gossamer Bio Inc.
|20
|0.00
|N/A
|-2.24
|0.00
Demonstrates Aptinyx Inc. and Gossamer Bio Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Aptinyx Inc.
|0.00%
|-48.9%
|-35.7%
|Gossamer Bio Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Liquidity
The current Quick Ratio of Aptinyx Inc. is 26 while its Current Ratio is 26. Meanwhile, Gossamer Bio Inc. has a Current Ratio of 11.4 while its Quick Ratio is 11.4. Aptinyx Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Gossamer Bio Inc.
Analyst Recommendations
In next table is given Aptinyx Inc. and Gossamer Bio Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Aptinyx Inc.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
|Gossamer Bio Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
Aptinyx Inc.’s consensus price target is $12, while its potential upside is 233.33%.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
The shares of both Aptinyx Inc. and Gossamer Bio Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 72.8% and 45.6% respectively. 2.8% are Aptinyx Inc.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1.1% of Gossamer Bio Inc.’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Aptinyx Inc.
|-2.61%
|-5.09%
|-33.03%
|-85.59%
|0%
|-77.45%
|Gossamer Bio Inc.
|12.77%
|19.75%
|16.55%
|0%
|0%
|14.21%
For the past year Aptinyx Inc. had bearish trend while Gossamer Bio Inc. had bullish trend.
Aptinyx Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel, proprietary, and synthetic small molecules for the treatment of brain and nervous system disorders. It is developing NYX-2925 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of painful diabetic peripheral neuropathy, as well as in Phase II exploratory clinical trial for fibromyalgia; and NYX-783, an NMDAr receptor that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder. The company has a collaboration agreement with Allergan plc. Aptinyx Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Evanston, Illinois.
