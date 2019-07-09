Aptinyx Inc. (APTX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Gossamer Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS)

Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX) and Gossamer Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aptinyx Inc. 6 24.16 N/A -1.61 0.00 Gossamer Bio Inc. 20 0.00 N/A -2.24 0.00

Demonstrates Aptinyx Inc. and Gossamer Bio Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aptinyx Inc. 0.00% -48.9% -35.7% Gossamer Bio Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Aptinyx Inc. is 26 while its Current Ratio is 26. Meanwhile, Gossamer Bio Inc. has a Current Ratio of 11.4 while its Quick Ratio is 11.4. Aptinyx Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Gossamer Bio Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given Aptinyx Inc. and Gossamer Bio Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aptinyx Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Gossamer Bio Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Aptinyx Inc.’s consensus price target is $12, while its potential upside is 233.33%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Aptinyx Inc. and Gossamer Bio Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 72.8% and 45.6% respectively. 2.8% are Aptinyx Inc.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1.1% of Gossamer Bio Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aptinyx Inc. -2.61% -5.09% -33.03% -85.59% 0% -77.45% Gossamer Bio Inc. 12.77% 19.75% 16.55% 0% 0% 14.21%

For the past year Aptinyx Inc. had bearish trend while Gossamer Bio Inc. had bullish trend.

Aptinyx Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel, proprietary, and synthetic small molecules for the treatment of brain and nervous system disorders. It is developing NYX-2925 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of painful diabetic peripheral neuropathy, as well as in Phase II exploratory clinical trial for fibromyalgia; and NYX-783, an NMDAr receptor that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder. The company has a collaboration agreement with Allergan plc. Aptinyx Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Evanston, Illinois.