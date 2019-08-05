Aptinyx Inc. (APTX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:FOMX)

Both Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX) and Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:FOMX) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aptinyx Inc. 4 24.71 N/A -1.76 0.00 Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 3 43.43 N/A -1.38 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Aptinyx Inc. and Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Aptinyx Inc. and Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aptinyx Inc. 0.00% -37.5% -35.9% Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0.00% -79.5% -68.8%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Aptinyx Inc. is 23.4 while its Quick Ratio stands at 23.4. The Current Ratio of rival Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is 9 and its Quick Ratio is has 9. Aptinyx Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Aptinyx Inc. and Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aptinyx Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0 0 4 3.00

The upside potential is 226.98% for Aptinyx Inc. with consensus price target of $12. Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. on the other hand boasts of a $16.75 consensus price target and a 600.84% potential upside. The results provided earlier shows that Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. appears more favorable than Aptinyx Inc., based on analyst belief.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 69.5% of Aptinyx Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 60.4% of Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. are owned by institutional investors. About 1% of Aptinyx Inc.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 1.1% of Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aptinyx Inc. 0.54% 3.05% -2.36% -29.81% -83.09% -77.51% Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 14.9% 1.7% -25.08% -33.43% -58.36% -33.43%

For the past year Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has weaker performance than Aptinyx Inc.

Aptinyx Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel, proprietary, and synthetic small molecules for the treatment of brain and nervous system disorders. It is developing NYX-2925 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of painful diabetic peripheral neuropathy, as well as in Phase II exploratory clinical trial for fibromyalgia; and NYX-783, an NMDAr receptor that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder. The company has a collaboration agreement with Allergan plc. Aptinyx Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Evanston, Illinois.

Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes foam-based formulations primarily for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acne, moderate-to-severe papulo-pustular, rosacea, and other skin conditions in the United States, Germany, and France. Its lead product candidates include FMX101, a novel topical foam formulation of the antibiotic minocycline, which has completed a dose-ranging Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acne; and FMX102 that has completed a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of impetigo caused by methicillin-resistant staphylococcus aureus. The company is also developing FMX103, a version of its minocycline foam FMX101, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of rosacea; and FDX104 that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of chemotherapy-induced rash. Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has development and license agreements with Bayer HealthCare AG; Sebela Pharmaceuticals Inc.; Mylan N.V.; and Actavis Laboratories. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Rehovot, Israel.