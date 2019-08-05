Aptinyx Inc. (APTX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:FOMX)

Both Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX) and Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:FOMX) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Aptinyx Inc.
|4
|24.71
|N/A
|-1.76
|0.00
|Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
|3
|43.43
|N/A
|-1.38
|0.00
Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Aptinyx Inc. and Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us Aptinyx Inc. and Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Aptinyx Inc.
|0.00%
|-37.5%
|-35.9%
|Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
|0.00%
|-79.5%
|-68.8%
Liquidity
The Current Ratio of Aptinyx Inc. is 23.4 while its Quick Ratio stands at 23.4. The Current Ratio of rival Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is 9 and its Quick Ratio is has 9. Aptinyx Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
Analyst Ratings
The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Aptinyx Inc. and Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Aptinyx Inc.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
|Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
|0
|0
|4
|3.00
The upside potential is 226.98% for Aptinyx Inc. with consensus price target of $12. Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. on the other hand boasts of a $16.75 consensus price target and a 600.84% potential upside. The results provided earlier shows that Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. appears more favorable than Aptinyx Inc., based on analyst belief.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Roughly 69.5% of Aptinyx Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 60.4% of Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. are owned by institutional investors. About 1% of Aptinyx Inc.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 1.1% of Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Aptinyx Inc.
|0.54%
|3.05%
|-2.36%
|-29.81%
|-83.09%
|-77.51%
|Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
|14.9%
|1.7%
|-25.08%
|-33.43%
|-58.36%
|-33.43%
For the past year Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has weaker performance than Aptinyx Inc.
Aptinyx Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel, proprietary, and synthetic small molecules for the treatment of brain and nervous system disorders. It is developing NYX-2925 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of painful diabetic peripheral neuropathy, as well as in Phase II exploratory clinical trial for fibromyalgia; and NYX-783, an NMDAr receptor that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder. The company has a collaboration agreement with Allergan plc. Aptinyx Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Evanston, Illinois.
Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes foam-based formulations primarily for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acne, moderate-to-severe papulo-pustular, rosacea, and other skin conditions in the United States, Germany, and France. Its lead product candidates include FMX101, a novel topical foam formulation of the antibiotic minocycline, which has completed a dose-ranging Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acne; and FMX102 that has completed a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of impetigo caused by methicillin-resistant staphylococcus aureus. The company is also developing FMX103, a version of its minocycline foam FMX101, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of rosacea; and FDX104 that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of chemotherapy-induced rash. Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has development and license agreements with Bayer HealthCare AG; Sebela Pharmaceuticals Inc.; Mylan N.V.; and Actavis Laboratories. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Rehovot, Israel.
