Aptinyx Inc. (APTX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Eidos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:EIDX)

We are comparing Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX) and Eidos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:EIDX) on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aptinyx Inc. 4 29.18 N/A -1.76 0.00 Eidos Therapeutics Inc. 26 0.00 N/A -1.74 0.00

In table 1 we can see Aptinyx Inc. and Eidos Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Aptinyx Inc. and Eidos Therapeutics Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aptinyx Inc. 0.00% -37.5% -35.9% Eidos Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -22.6% -21.7%

Liquidity

Aptinyx Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 23.4 and 23.4 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Eidos Therapeutics Inc. are 19 and 19 respectively. Aptinyx Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Eidos Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Aptinyx Inc. and Eidos Therapeutics Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aptinyx Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Eidos Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Aptinyx Inc. has a consensus target price of $12, and a 264.74% upside potential. Competitively the consensus target price of Eidos Therapeutics Inc. is $31.33, which is potential -19.27% downside. Based on the data shown earlier, Aptinyx Inc. is looking more favorable than Eidos Therapeutics Inc., analysts opinion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Aptinyx Inc. and Eidos Therapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 69.5% and 35.8%. Insiders owned roughly 1% of Aptinyx Inc.’s shares. Competitively, 1.3% are Eidos Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aptinyx Inc. 0.54% 3.05% -2.36% -29.81% -83.09% -77.51% Eidos Therapeutics Inc. -15.13% 0.49% 31.27% 174.94% 87.46% 136.77%

For the past year Aptinyx Inc. has -77.51% weaker performance while Eidos Therapeutics Inc. has 136.77% stronger performance.

Summary

Eidos Therapeutics Inc. beats Aptinyx Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Aptinyx Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel, proprietary, and synthetic small molecules for the treatment of brain and nervous system disorders. It is developing NYX-2925 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of painful diabetic peripheral neuropathy, as well as in Phase II exploratory clinical trial for fibromyalgia; and NYX-783, an NMDAr receptor that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder. The company has a collaboration agreement with Allergan plc. Aptinyx Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Evanston, Illinois.

Eidos Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing drugs to treat diseases caused by transthyretin (TTR) amyloidosis (ATTR). It is developing AG10, an orally-administered small molecule designed to stabilize tetrameric TTR, thereby halting at its outset the series of molecular events that give rise to ATTR. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California. Eidos Therapeutics, Inc. is a subsidiary of BridgeBio Pharma LLC.