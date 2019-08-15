Aptinyx Inc. (APTX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Catalyst Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIO)

Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX) and Catalyst Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIO) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Aptinyx Inc.
|4
|29.18
|N/A
|-1.76
|0.00
|Catalyst Biosciences Inc.
|8
|0.00
|N/A
|-3.36
|0.00
Table 1 highlights Aptinyx Inc. and Catalyst Biosciences Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 has Aptinyx Inc. and Catalyst Biosciences Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Aptinyx Inc.
|0.00%
|-37.5%
|-35.9%
|Catalyst Biosciences Inc.
|0.00%
|-32.6%
|-31.5%
Liquidity
23.4 and 23.4 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Aptinyx Inc. Its rival Catalyst Biosciences Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 24.9 and 24.9 respectively. Catalyst Biosciences Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Aptinyx Inc.
Analyst Ratings
Aptinyx Inc. and Catalyst Biosciences Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Aptinyx Inc.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
|Catalyst Biosciences Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
The consensus target price of Aptinyx Inc. is $12, with potential upside of 264.74%.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Aptinyx Inc. and Catalyst Biosciences Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 69.5% and 82.9%. Insiders held roughly 1% of Aptinyx Inc.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, held 0.4% of Catalyst Biosciences Inc. shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Aptinyx Inc.
|0.54%
|3.05%
|-2.36%
|-29.81%
|-83.09%
|-77.51%
|Catalyst Biosciences Inc.
|-1.92%
|10.38%
|-5.43%
|-4.21%
|-15.39%
|3.8%
For the past year Aptinyx Inc. has -77.51% weaker performance while Catalyst Biosciences Inc. has 3.8% stronger performance.
Summary
On 5 of the 8 factors Catalyst Biosciences Inc. beats Aptinyx Inc.
Aptinyx Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel, proprietary, and synthetic small molecules for the treatment of brain and nervous system disorders. It is developing NYX-2925 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of painful diabetic peripheral neuropathy, as well as in Phase II exploratory clinical trial for fibromyalgia; and NYX-783, an NMDAr receptor that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder. The company has a collaboration agreement with Allergan plc. Aptinyx Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Evanston, Illinois.
