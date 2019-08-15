Aptinyx Inc. (APTX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Catalyst Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIO)

Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX) and Catalyst Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIO) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aptinyx Inc. 4 29.18 N/A -1.76 0.00 Catalyst Biosciences Inc. 8 0.00 N/A -3.36 0.00

Table 1 highlights Aptinyx Inc. and Catalyst Biosciences Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Aptinyx Inc. and Catalyst Biosciences Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aptinyx Inc. 0.00% -37.5% -35.9% Catalyst Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -32.6% -31.5%

Liquidity

23.4 and 23.4 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Aptinyx Inc. Its rival Catalyst Biosciences Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 24.9 and 24.9 respectively. Catalyst Biosciences Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Aptinyx Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Aptinyx Inc. and Catalyst Biosciences Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aptinyx Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Catalyst Biosciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus target price of Aptinyx Inc. is $12, with potential upside of 264.74%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Aptinyx Inc. and Catalyst Biosciences Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 69.5% and 82.9%. Insiders held roughly 1% of Aptinyx Inc.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, held 0.4% of Catalyst Biosciences Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aptinyx Inc. 0.54% 3.05% -2.36% -29.81% -83.09% -77.51% Catalyst Biosciences Inc. -1.92% 10.38% -5.43% -4.21% -15.39% 3.8%

For the past year Aptinyx Inc. has -77.51% weaker performance while Catalyst Biosciences Inc. has 3.8% stronger performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Catalyst Biosciences Inc. beats Aptinyx Inc.

Aptinyx Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel, proprietary, and synthetic small molecules for the treatment of brain and nervous system disorders. It is developing NYX-2925 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of painful diabetic peripheral neuropathy, as well as in Phase II exploratory clinical trial for fibromyalgia; and NYX-783, an NMDAr receptor that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder. The company has a collaboration agreement with Allergan plc. Aptinyx Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Evanston, Illinois.