Aptinyx Inc. (APTX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI)

Since Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX) and Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aptinyx Inc. 6 24.90 N/A -1.61 0.00 Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -0.69 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Aptinyx Inc. and Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Aptinyx Inc. and Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aptinyx Inc. 0.00% -48.9% -35.7% Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -176% -100.7%

Liquidity

Aptinyx Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 26 and 26 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. are 1.7 and 1.7 respectively. Aptinyx Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given Aptinyx Inc. and Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aptinyx Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

$12 is Aptinyx Inc.’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 223.45%. Meanwhile, Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus price target is $9, while its potential upside is 118.45%. The data provided earlier shows that Aptinyx Inc. appears more favorable than Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc., based on analyst view.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Aptinyx Inc. and Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 72.8% and 11.9% respectively. 2.8% are Aptinyx Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 1.4% of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aptinyx Inc. -2.61% -5.09% -33.03% -85.59% 0% -77.45% Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. -1.49% 1.79% 2.58% 27.65% 5.03% 11.83%

For the past year Aptinyx Inc. had bearish trend while Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Aptinyx Inc. beats Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Aptinyx Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel, proprietary, and synthetic small molecules for the treatment of brain and nervous system disorders. It is developing NYX-2925 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of painful diabetic peripheral neuropathy, as well as in Phase II exploratory clinical trial for fibromyalgia; and NYX-783, an NMDAr receptor that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder. The company has a collaboration agreement with Allergan plc. Aptinyx Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Evanston, Illinois.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc., a biotechnology company, develops adult stem cell therapies for neurodegenerative disorders that include amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, multiple sclerosis, ParkinsonÂ’s disease, and others. The company holds rights to develop and commercialize its NurOwn technology through a licensing agreement with Ramot of Tel Aviv University Ltd. Its NurOwn technology is based on a novel differentiation protocol, which induces differentiation of the bone marrow-derived mesenchymal stem cells into neuron-supporting cells and secreting cells that release various neurotrophic factors, including glial-derived neurotrophic factor, brain-derived neurotrophic factor, vascular endothelial growth factor, and hepatocyte growth factor for the growth, survival, and differentiation of developing neurons. The company was formerly known as Golden Hand Resources Inc. and changed its name to Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. in November 2004 to reflect its new line of business in the development of novel cell therapies for neurodegenerative diseases. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Hackensack, New Jersey.