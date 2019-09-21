Aptinyx Inc. (APTX)’s Financial Results Comparing With bluebird bio Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE)

Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX) and bluebird bio Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aptinyx Inc. 4 32.09 N/A -1.76 0.00 bluebird bio Inc. 130 103.09 N/A -11.36 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Aptinyx Inc. and bluebird bio Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Aptinyx Inc. and bluebird bio Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aptinyx Inc. 0.00% -37.5% -35.9% bluebird bio Inc. 0.00% -34% -28.5%

Liquidity

Aptinyx Inc. has a Current Ratio of 23.4 and a Quick Ratio of 23.4. Competitively, bluebird bio Inc.’s Current Ratio is 9.3 and has 9.3 Quick Ratio. Aptinyx Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than bluebird bio Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered Aptinyx Inc. and bluebird bio Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aptinyx Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 bluebird bio Inc. 0 2 0 2.00

The average price target of Aptinyx Inc. is $9.5, with potential upside of 146.75%. Competitively the average price target of bluebird bio Inc. is $149.67, which is potential 40.13% upside. Based on the data delivered earlier, Aptinyx Inc. is looking more favorable than bluebird bio Inc., analysts belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 69.5% of Aptinyx Inc. shares and 0% of bluebird bio Inc. shares. 1% are Aptinyx Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, bluebird bio Inc. has 0.8% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aptinyx Inc. 0.54% 3.05% -2.36% -29.81% -83.09% -77.51% bluebird bio Inc. -8.7% 2.28% -6.01% 0.82% -15.47% 32.29%

For the past year Aptinyx Inc. has -77.51% weaker performance while bluebird bio Inc. has 32.29% stronger performance.

Summary

bluebird bio Inc. beats Aptinyx Inc. on 5 of the 9 factors.

Aptinyx Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel, proprietary, and synthetic small molecules for the treatment of brain and nervous system disorders. It is developing NYX-2925 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of painful diabetic peripheral neuropathy, as well as in Phase II exploratory clinical trial for fibromyalgia; and NYX-783, an NMDAr receptor that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder. The company has a collaboration agreement with Allergan plc. Aptinyx Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Evanston, Illinois.

bluebird bio, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its product candidates include Lenti-D that is in phase II/III clinical studies for the treatment of cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy, a rare hereditary neurological disorder; and LentiGlobin, which is in four clinical studies for the treatment of transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia, and severe sickle cell disease. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is bb2121, a chimeric antigen receptor T cell product candidate that is in Phase I trial for the treatment of relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma. bluebird bio, Inc. has a strategic collaboration with Celgene Corporation to discover, develop, and commercialize disease-altering gene therapies in oncology; Kite Pharma, Inc. to develop and commercialize second generation T cell receptor (TCR) product candidates against an antigen related to certain cancers associated with the human papilloma virus; and Medigene AG for the research and development of TCR product candidates directed against approximately four antigens for the treatment of cancer indications. The company was formerly known as Genetix Pharmaceuticals, Inc., and changed its name to bluebird bio, Inc. in September 2010. bluebird bio, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.