Aptinyx Inc. (APTX)’s Financial Results Comparing With BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX)

Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX) and BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aptinyx Inc. 4 30.51 N/A -1.76 0.00 BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. 6 30.11 N/A -1.00 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aptinyx Inc. 0.00% -37.5% -35.9% BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -223.3% -71.7%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Aptinyx Inc. is 23.4 while its Current Ratio is 23.4. Meanwhile, BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.8 while its Quick Ratio is 1.8. Aptinyx Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aptinyx Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

Aptinyx Inc. has a 248.84% upside potential and an average price target of $12. On the other hand, BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s potential upside is 345.86% and its average price target is $14. The data from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. seems more appealing than Aptinyx Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 69.5% of Aptinyx Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 98.7% of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Aptinyx Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 1%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.2% of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aptinyx Inc. 0.54% 3.05% -2.36% -29.81% -83.09% -77.51% BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. -5.37% -14.56% -56.46% -63.61% -44.97% -60.72%

For the past year Aptinyx Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Aptinyx Inc. beats on 5 of the 9 factors BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Aptinyx Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel, proprietary, and synthetic small molecules for the treatment of brain and nervous system disorders. It is developing NYX-2925 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of painful diabetic peripheral neuropathy, as well as in Phase II exploratory clinical trial for fibromyalgia; and NYX-783, an NMDAr receptor that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder. The company has a collaboration agreement with Allergan plc. Aptinyx Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Evanston, Illinois.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biotechnology company, designs, optimizes, and develops small molecule drugs that block key enzymes involved in the pathogenesis of diseases. The company markets peramivir, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor, which is approved for uncomplicated seasonal and acute influenza in the United States and Canada under the name RAPIVAB, in Japan and Taiwan as RAPIACTA, and in Korea as PERAMIFLU. It also has various ongoing development programs, including BCX7353 and second generation oral inhibitors of plasma kallikrein for hereditary angioedema; and galidesivir, a broad spectrum viral RNA polymerase inhibitor that is indicated to treat filoviruses, as well as forodesine, an oral purine nucleoside phosphorylase inhibitor for use in oncology. It has collaborative relationships with Mundipharma International Holdings Limited for the development and commercialization of forodesine; Shionogi & Co., Ltd. and Green Cross Corporation for the development and commercialization of peramivir in Japan, Taiwan, and South Korea; Seqirus UK Limited for the development and commercialization of RAPIVAB worldwide, except Japan, Taiwan, Korea, and Israel; and the University of Alabama at Birmingham for the development of influenza neuraminidase and complement inhibitors. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.