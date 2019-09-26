Aptinyx Inc. (APTX)’s Financial Results Comparing With AVROBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO)

Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX) and AVROBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aptinyx Inc. 4 31.84 N/A -1.76 0.00 AVROBIO Inc. 18 0.00 N/A -2.31 0.00

Demonstrates Aptinyx Inc. and AVROBIO Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Aptinyx Inc. and AVROBIO Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aptinyx Inc. 0.00% -37.5% -35.9% AVROBIO Inc. 0.00% -42.9% -40%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Aptinyx Inc. is 23.4 while its Quick Ratio stands at 23.4. The Current Ratio of rival AVROBIO Inc. is 11.4 and its Quick Ratio is has 11.4. Aptinyx Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than AVROBIO Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Aptinyx Inc. and AVROBIO Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aptinyx Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 AVROBIO Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Aptinyx Inc. has a 94.99% upside potential and a consensus target price of $7.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Aptinyx Inc. and AVROBIO Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 69.5% and 67.7%. Insiders owned 1% of Aptinyx Inc. shares. Competitively, 2.3% are AVROBIO Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aptinyx Inc. 0.54% 3.05% -2.36% -29.81% -83.09% -77.51% AVROBIO Inc. -7.58% 31.47% 15.33% 63.86% -33.85% 27.45%

For the past year Aptinyx Inc. has -77.51% weaker performance while AVROBIO Inc. has 27.45% stronger performance.

Summary

Aptinyx Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors AVROBIO Inc.

Aptinyx Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel, proprietary, and synthetic small molecules for the treatment of brain and nervous system disorders. It is developing NYX-2925 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of painful diabetic peripheral neuropathy, as well as in Phase II exploratory clinical trial for fibromyalgia; and NYX-783, an NMDAr receptor that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder. The company has a collaboration agreement with Allergan plc. Aptinyx Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Evanston, Illinois.

AVROBIO, Inc., a clinical stage gene therapy company, focuses on developing ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat rare diseases following a single dose. The company's gene therapies employ hematopoietic stem cells that are extracted from the patient and modified with lentiviral vectors to insert a functional copy of the gene that is defective in the target disease. Its lead product candidate is AVR-RD-01, which is in ongoing Phase II clinical trial and investigator-sponsored Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of fabry disease. The company is also developing AVR-RD-02 for the treatment of type 1 gaucher disease; AVR-RD-03 for the treatment of pompe disease; and AVR-RD-04 for the treatment of cystinosis. AVROBIO, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.