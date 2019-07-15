Aptinyx Inc. (APTX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL)

Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX) and Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aptinyx Inc. 6 25.65 N/A -1.61 0.00 Anavex Life Sciences Corp. 3 0.00 N/A -0.46 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Aptinyx Inc. and Anavex Life Sciences Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aptinyx Inc. 0.00% -48.9% -35.7% Anavex Life Sciences Corp. 0.00% -127.1% -102.3%

Liquidity

Aptinyx Inc.’s Current Ratio is 26 while its Quick Ratio is 26. On the competitive side is, Anavex Life Sciences Corp. which has a 3.2 Current Ratio and a 3.2 Quick Ratio. Aptinyx Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Anavex Life Sciences Corp.

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Aptinyx Inc. and Anavex Life Sciences Corp.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aptinyx Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Anavex Life Sciences Corp. 0 0 1 3.00

Aptinyx Inc. has a 214.96% upside potential and an average target price of $12. Competitively the average target price of Anavex Life Sciences Corp. is $10, which is potential 224.68% upside. Based on the data given earlier, Anavex Life Sciences Corp. is looking more favorable than Aptinyx Inc., analysts view.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Aptinyx Inc. and Anavex Life Sciences Corp. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 72.8% and 12.4%. About 2.8% of Aptinyx Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 5.43% of Anavex Life Sciences Corp. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aptinyx Inc. -2.61% -5.09% -33.03% -85.59% 0% -77.45% Anavex Life Sciences Corp. 13.11% 19.79% 38.55% 32.18% 57.53% 121.15%

For the past year Aptinyx Inc. has -77.45% weaker performance while Anavex Life Sciences Corp. has 121.15% stronger performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Aptinyx Inc. beats Anavex Life Sciences Corp.

Aptinyx Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel, proprietary, and synthetic small molecules for the treatment of brain and nervous system disorders. It is developing NYX-2925 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of painful diabetic peripheral neuropathy, as well as in Phase II exploratory clinical trial for fibromyalgia; and NYX-783, an NMDAr receptor that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder. The company has a collaboration agreement with Allergan plc. Aptinyx Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Evanston, Illinois.

Anavex Life Sciences Corp., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of drug candidates for the treatment of AlzheimerÂ’s disease, other central nervous system diseases, pain, and various cancers. The companyÂ’s lead drug candidates include ANAVEX 2-73, a Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of AlzheimerÂ’s disease; and preclinical stage to treat ParkinsonÂ’s disease. Its preclinical drug candidates include ANAVEX 3-71, which uses ligands that activate sigma-1 and M1 muscarinic receptors to treat AlzheimerÂ’s disease; ANAVEX 1-41, a sigma-1 agonist that protects nerve cells from degeneration or death; ANAVEX 1037 for the treatment of prostate cancer; and ANAVEX 1066, a mixed sigma-1/sigma-2 ligand for the treatment of neuropathic and visceral pain. The company was founded in 2006 and is based in New York, New York.