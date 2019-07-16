Aptinyx Inc. (APTX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX) and Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aptinyx Inc. 5 24.57 N/A -1.61 0.00 Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. 79 91.65 N/A -7.88 0.00

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aptinyx Inc. 0.00% -48.9% -35.7% Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -53.9% -45.5%

Aptinyx Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 26 and 26 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 9.3 and 9.1 respectively. Aptinyx Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aptinyx Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 2 8 2.80

Aptinyx Inc. has a 228.77% upside potential and an average target price of $12. On the other hand, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s potential upside is 71.07% and its consensus target price is $127. The data from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Aptinyx Inc. seems more appealing than Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Aptinyx Inc. and Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 72.8% and 89.3%. Insiders held 2.8% of Aptinyx Inc. shares. Competitively, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 0.4% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aptinyx Inc. -2.61% -5.09% -33.03% -85.59% 0% -77.45% Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. -2.97% -23.11% -19.34% -5.99% -34% -6.64%

For the past year Aptinyx Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Aptinyx Inc. beats on 6 of the 9 factors Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Aptinyx Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel, proprietary, and synthetic small molecules for the treatment of brain and nervous system disorders. It is developing NYX-2925 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of painful diabetic peripheral neuropathy, as well as in Phase II exploratory clinical trial for fibromyalgia; and NYX-783, an NMDAr receptor that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder. The company has a collaboration agreement with Allergan plc. Aptinyx Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Evanston, Illinois.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapeutics based on RNA interference. Its pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics is focused on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, and hepatic infectious diseases. The companyÂ’s clinical development programs include Patisiran, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis (ATTR); Fitusiran, an investigational RNAi therapeutic that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia and rare bleeding disorders; and Inclisiran (ALN-PCSsc), which is in Phase II clinical trial for hypercholesterolemia. Its early stage clinical programs include Givosiran that is in Phase I trial to treat acute hepatic porphyrias; ALN-CC5 for the treatment of complement-mediated diseases; ALN-GO1 to treat primary hyperoxaluria 1; ALN-TTRsc02, an investigational RNAi therapeutic targeting TTR for the treatment of various forms of ATTR amyloidosis; and ALN-HBV for the treatment of Hepatitis B virus. The company has strategic alliances and collaboration agreements primarily with Sanofi Genzyme; The Medicines Company; Monsanto Company; Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited; Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; The University of British Columbia; and Acuitas Therapeutics Inc.; and Arbutus Biopharma Corporation. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.