Aptinyx Inc. (APTX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Alector Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC)

Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX) and Alector Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aptinyx Inc. 4 24.71 N/A -1.76 0.00 Alector Inc. 20 44.68 N/A -0.40 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Aptinyx Inc. and Alector Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Aptinyx Inc. and Alector Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aptinyx Inc. 0.00% -37.5% -35.9% Alector Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Aptinyx Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 23.4 and 23.4 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Alector Inc. are 7.9 and 7.9 respectively. Aptinyx Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Alector Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Aptinyx Inc. and Alector Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aptinyx Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Alector Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Aptinyx Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 226.98% and an $12 consensus price target. On the other hand, Alector Inc.’s potential upside is 46.74% and its consensus price target is $27. The information presented earlier suggests that Aptinyx Inc. looks more robust than Alector Inc. as far as analyst opinion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Aptinyx Inc. and Alector Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 69.5% and 59.1%. Insiders held 1% of Aptinyx Inc. shares. Competitively, 8.1% are Alector Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aptinyx Inc. 0.54% 3.05% -2.36% -29.81% -83.09% -77.51% Alector Inc. 6.24% 11.86% 7.1% 0% 0% 17.33%

For the past year Aptinyx Inc. has -77.51% weaker performance while Alector Inc. has 17.33% stronger performance.

Summary

Alector Inc. beats Aptinyx Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Aptinyx Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel, proprietary, and synthetic small molecules for the treatment of brain and nervous system disorders. It is developing NYX-2925 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of painful diabetic peripheral neuropathy, as well as in Phase II exploratory clinical trial for fibromyalgia; and NYX-783, an NMDAr receptor that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder. The company has a collaboration agreement with Allergan plc. Aptinyx Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Evanston, Illinois.