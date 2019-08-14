Aptinyx Inc. (APTX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALDX)

We will be comparing the differences between Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX) and Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALDX) as far as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aptinyx Inc. 4 29.18 N/A -1.76 0.00 Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. 7 0.00 N/A -1.96 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has Aptinyx Inc. and Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aptinyx Inc. 0.00% -37.5% -35.9% Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -80% -70%

Liquidity

Aptinyx Inc.’s Current Ratio is 23.4 while its Quick Ratio is 23.4. On the competitive side is, Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. which has a 9.2 Current Ratio and a 9.2 Quick Ratio. Aptinyx Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Aptinyx Inc. and Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aptinyx Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Aptinyx Inc. has a 264.74% upside potential and an average price target of $12. Competitively Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. has an average price target of $35, with potential upside of 560.38%. The results from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. seems more appealing than Aptinyx Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Aptinyx Inc. and Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 69.5% and 69.9% respectively. 1% are Aptinyx Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 2.2% of Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aptinyx Inc. 0.54% 3.05% -2.36% -29.81% -83.09% -77.51% Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. 0.92% -10.46% -31.76% -37.94% -19.41% -33.98%

For the past year Aptinyx Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Aptinyx Inc. beats Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc.

Aptinyx Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel, proprietary, and synthetic small molecules for the treatment of brain and nervous system disorders. It is developing NYX-2925 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of painful diabetic peripheral neuropathy, as well as in Phase II exploratory clinical trial for fibromyalgia; and NYX-783, an NMDAr receptor that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder. The company has a collaboration agreement with Allergan plc. Aptinyx Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Evanston, Illinois.

Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the development of products for inflammation, inborn errors of metabolism, and other diseases in the United States and internationally. It is developing ADX-102, a small molecule designed to trap and allow for the degradation of aldehydes, as well as ADX-103 and ADX-104 novel candidates for the treatment of noninfectious anterior uveitis, allergic conjunctivitis, dry eye syndrome, sjÃ¶gren-larsson syndrome, and succinic semi-aldehyde dehydrogenase deficiency. The company was formerly known as Aldexa Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. in March 2014. Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.