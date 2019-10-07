Aptinyx Inc. (APTX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Albireo Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO)

Both Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX) and Albireo Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aptinyx Inc. 4 0.00 15.13M -1.76 0.00 Albireo Pharma Inc. 24 0.00 9.33M -5.11 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Aptinyx Inc. and Albireo Pharma Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Aptinyx Inc. and Albireo Pharma Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aptinyx Inc. 427,401,129.94% -37.5% -35.9% Albireo Pharma Inc. 39,251,156.92% -47% -32.3%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Aptinyx Inc. are 23.4 and 23.4. Competitively, Albireo Pharma Inc. has 15.5 and 15.5 for Current and Quick Ratio. Aptinyx Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Albireo Pharma Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown Aptinyx Inc. and Albireo Pharma Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aptinyx Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Albireo Pharma Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Aptinyx Inc.’s average target price is $7, while its potential upside is 113.41%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 69.5% of Aptinyx Inc. shares and 79.2% of Albireo Pharma Inc. shares. Aptinyx Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 1%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.2% of Albireo Pharma Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aptinyx Inc. 0.54% 3.05% -2.36% -29.81% -83.09% -77.51% Albireo Pharma Inc. -8.55% -18.74% -26.39% 6.63% -17.55% 5.54%

For the past year Aptinyx Inc. has -77.51% weaker performance while Albireo Pharma Inc. has 5.54% stronger performance.

Summary

Aptinyx Inc. beats on 7 of the 10 factors Albireo Pharma Inc.

Aptinyx Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel, proprietary, and synthetic small molecules for the treatment of brain and nervous system disorders. It is developing NYX-2925 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of painful diabetic peripheral neuropathy, as well as in Phase II exploratory clinical trial for fibromyalgia; and NYX-783, an NMDAr receptor that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder. The company has a collaboration agreement with Allergan plc. Aptinyx Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Evanston, Illinois.

Albireo Pharma, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators to treat orphan pediatric liver diseases and gastrointestinal (GI) disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate includes A4250, an orally administered ileal sodium dependent bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor that is in phase II clinical trial for treating progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis and primary biliary cholangitis. The companyÂ’s clinical-stage product candidates comprise Elobixibat, an orally administered IBAT inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of chronic constipation and other GI diseases; and A3384, a development stage product to treat bile acid malabsorption. It has license agreement with EA Pharma for the development and commercialization of elobixibat. Albireo Pharma, Inc. is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.