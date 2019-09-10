Aptinyx Inc. (APTX) Reaches $3.85 After 8.00% Up Move; Atlantica Yield Plc – Ordinary Shares (AY) Sellers Decreased By 25.18% Their Shorts

The stock of Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 5.77% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $3.85. About 72,957 shares traded. Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX) has declined 83.09% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 83.09% the S&P500.The move comes after 7 months positive chart setup for the $119.69M company. It was reported on Sep, 10 by Barchart.com. We have $4.16 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:APTX worth $9.58M more.

Atlantica Yield Plc – Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:AY) had a decrease of 25.18% in short interest. AY’s SI was 1.65M shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 25.18% from 2.20M shares previously. With 333,500 avg volume, 5 days are for Atlantica Yield Plc – Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:AY)’s short sellers to cover AY’s short positions. The SI to Atlantica Yield Plc – Ordinary Shares’s float is 2.81%. The stock decreased 0.78% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $24.31. About 151,629 shares traded. Atlantica Yield plc (NASDAQ:AY) has risen 13.62% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.62% the S&P500. Some Historical AY News: 07/05/2018 – Atlantica Yield Presenting at Conference May 15; 07/03/2018 – ATLANTICA YIELD 4Q REV. $233.2M, EST. $216.0M; 07/03/2018 – ATLANTICA YIELD PLC – SET A DIVIDEND PER SHARE GROWTH TARGET OF 8-10% COMPOUNDED ANNUAL GROWTH RATE THROUGH 2022; 07/03/2018 – ATLANTICA YIELD PLC – EXPECT TO DELIVER DOUBLE-DIGIT CAGR IN DIVIDENDS PER SHARE THROUGH 2019 WITH EXISTING PORTFOLIO; 14/05/2018 – Atlantica Yield 1Q Loss/Shr 5c; 28/03/2018 – ATLANTICA YIELD STAKE SALE DEADLINE IS SAID DELAYED: ECONOMISTA; 05/03/2018 ABENGOA ABG.MC SAYS ALL CONDITIONS FOR SALE OF 25 PCT OF ATLANTICA YIELD HAVE BEEN SATISFIED OR WAIVED; 07/03/2018 – ATLANTICA YIELD PLC – ROFO AGREEMENTS WITH AAGES AND ABENGOA ARE EXPECTED TO BE PRIMARY SOURCE OF ACCRETIVE GROWTH; 17/04/2018 – ALGONQUIN POWER & UTILITIES – NO SHAREHOLDER APPROVALS ARE REQUIRED FOR DEAL; 09/03/2018 – Algonquin Has an Option to Acquire an Additional 16.47% Stake in Atlantica Yield for a Period of 60 Days

Atlantica Yield plc acquires, owns, and manages renewable energy, conventional power, electric transmission lines and water assets in North America, South America, Spain, Algeria, and South Africa. The company has market cap of $2.42 billion. As of December 31, 2016, it had 21 contracted assets, including 1,442 megawatts of renewable generation assets comprising solar power and wind plants; 300 MW of conventional power generation assets that produce electricity and steam from natural gas; 1,099 miles of electric transmission lines; and desalination plants with an aggregate capacity of 10.5 million cubic feet per day. It currently has negative earnings. The firm was formerly known as Abengoa Yield plc and changed its name to Atlantica Yield plc in May 2016.

Analysts await Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX) to report earnings on November, 12. They expect $-0.47 earnings per share, down 9.30% or $0.04 from last year’s $-0.43 per share. After $-0.36 actual earnings per share reported by Aptinyx Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 30.56% negative EPS growth.