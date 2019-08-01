Aptinyx Inc. (APTX) EPS Estimated At $-0.52; Dycom Industries Has 1.22 Sentiment

Dycom Industries Inc (DY) investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.17, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. The ratio increased, as 113 investment managers increased and opened new stock positions, while 93 sold and decreased holdings in Dycom Industries Inc. The investment managers in our database now hold: 27.50 million shares, down from 27.77 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Dycom Industries Inc in top ten stock positions decreased from 4 to 1 for a decrease of 3. Sold All: 30 Reduced: 63 Increased: 78 New Position: 35.

Analysts expect Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX) to report $-0.52 EPS on August, 13.They anticipate $1.31 EPS change or 71.58% from last quarter’s $-1.83 EPS. After having $-0.50 EPS previously, Aptinyx Inc.’s analysts see 4.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $3.71. About 2,390 shares traded. Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX) has declined 83.09% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 83.09% the S&P500.

Aptinyx Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel, proprietary, and synthetic small molecules for the treatment of brain and nervous system disorders. The company has market cap of $124.89 million. It is developing NYX-2925 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of painful diabetic peripheral neuropathy, as well as in Phase II exploratory clinical trial for fibromyalgia; and NYX-783, an NMDAr receptor that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder. It currently has negative earnings. The firm has a collaboration agreement with Allergan plc.

Southernsun Asset Management Llc holds 5.69% of its portfolio in Dycom Industries, Inc. for 1.73 million shares. First Washington Corp owns 76,405 shares or 1.78% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Trellus Management Company Llc has 1.75% invested in the company for 20,000 shares. The California-based Lonestar Capital Management Llc has invested 1.17% in the stock. Clearline Capital Lp, a New York-based fund reported 44,070 shares.

Dycom Industries, Inc. provides specialty contracting services in the United States and Canada. The company has market cap of $1.72 billion. The firm offers various specialty contracting services, such as engineering, construction, maintenance, and installation services comprising placement and splicing of fiber, copper, and coaxial cables to telecommunications providers. It has a 28.91 P/E ratio. It also provides tower construction, lines and antenna installation, and foundation and equipment pad construction for wireless carriers, as well as equipment installation and material fabrication, and site testing services; and installs and maintains customer premise equipment, such as digital video recorders, set top boxes, and modems for cable television system operators.

Analysts await Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) to report earnings on September, 4. They expect $0.84 EPS, down 20.00% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.05 per share. DY’s profit will be $26.45M for 16.26 P/E if the $0.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.53 actual EPS reported by Dycom Industries, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 58.49% EPS growth.

The stock decreased 0.98% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $54.62. About 26,014 shares traded. Dycom Industries, Inc. (DY) has declined 37.78% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.78% the S&P500. Some Historical DY News: 22/05/2018 – DYCOM INDUSTRIES INC DY.N FY2019 SHR VIEW $5.70, REV VIEW $3.40 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 22/05/2018 – Dycom Industries Sees 2Q Rev $830M-$860M; 22/05/2018 – DYCOM INDUSTRIES – SEES 2019 NON-GAAP ADJ DILUTED EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE $4.26 – $5.15; 22/05/2018 – Dycom Industries Cuts FY19 View To Adj EPS $4.26-Adj EPS $5.15; 22/05/2018 – Dycom Industries 1Q Adj EPS 65c; 02/04/2018 – Dycom Industries, Inc. Appoints Richard K. Sykes as Director; 22/05/2018 – DYCOM INDUSTRIES INC SEES FISCAL 2019 CONTRACT REVENUES $3.23 BLN – $3.43 BLN; 22/05/2018 – DYCOM INDUSTRIES INC – COMPANY IS REVISING ITS FINANCIAL GUIDANCE FOR 2019 FISCAL YEAR ENDING JANUARY 26, 2019; 22/05/2018 – DYCOM INDUSTRIES INC SEES FISCAL 2019 GAAP SHR $3.81 – $4.70; 22/05/2018 – Dycom Industries Sees 2Q EPS $1.02-EPS $1.17