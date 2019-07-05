Aptinyx Inc. (APTX) and Vical Incorporated (NASDAQ:VICL) Comparing side by side

Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX) and Vical Incorporated (NASDAQ:VICL) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aptinyx Inc. 6 24.90 N/A -1.61 0.00 Vical Incorporated 1 21.08 N/A -0.67 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Aptinyx Inc. and Vical Incorporated’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Aptinyx Inc. and Vical Incorporated’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aptinyx Inc. 0.00% -48.9% -35.7% Vical Incorporated 0.00% -29.4% -27.6%

Liquidity

Aptinyx Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 26 and 26 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Vical Incorporated are 18.4 and 18.4 respectively. Aptinyx Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Vical Incorporated.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Aptinyx Inc. and Vical Incorporated.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aptinyx Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Vical Incorporated 0 0 0 0.00

Aptinyx Inc.’s average price target is $12, while its potential upside is 223.45%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Aptinyx Inc. and Vical Incorporated are owned by institutional investors at 72.8% and 38.6% respectively. Insiders held roughly 2.8% of Aptinyx Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.97% of Vical Incorporated’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aptinyx Inc. -2.61% -5.09% -33.03% -85.59% 0% -77.45% Vical Incorporated -1.41% -3.39% 15.15% -14.29% -32.94% -3.39%

For the past year Vical Incorporated has weaker performance than Aptinyx Inc.

Aptinyx Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel, proprietary, and synthetic small molecules for the treatment of brain and nervous system disorders. It is developing NYX-2925 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of painful diabetic peripheral neuropathy, as well as in Phase II exploratory clinical trial for fibromyalgia; and NYX-783, an NMDAr receptor that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder. The company has a collaboration agreement with Allergan plc. Aptinyx Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Evanston, Illinois.

Vical Incorporated engages in the research and development of biopharmaceutical products based on its DNA delivery technologies for the prevention and treatment of serious or life-threatening diseases. It is developing various DNA-based vaccines and other therapeutics, such as VCL-HB01 therapeutic vaccine for herpes simplex virus-2 that is in Phase II clinical trial to prevent and protect against lesion recurrence; VL-2397 antifungal program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of invasive fungal infections; and CyMVectin prophylactic vaccine for CMV that is in preclinical stage for the prevention of fetal transmission during pregnancy. The company also engages in contract manufacturing of plasmid investigational products for various clients. It has collaborations with Astellas to develop and commercialize certain products, including ASP0113 for the control and prevention of CMV infection in immunocompromised patients; and Merial for use of the companyÂ’s core DNA delivery technology in a therapeutic vaccine designed to aid in extending survival time of dogs with oral melanoma. It also has a license agreement with Astellas to develop and commercialize novel antifungal candidate. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.