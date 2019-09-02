Aptinyx Inc. (APTX) and Veracyte Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) Comparing side by side

Both Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX) and Veracyte Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aptinyx Inc. 4 27.58 N/A -1.76 0.00 Veracyte Inc. 25 11.34 N/A -0.42 0.00

Demonstrates Aptinyx Inc. and Veracyte Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aptinyx Inc. 0.00% -37.5% -35.9% Veracyte Inc. 0.00% -23.4% -14.7%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Aptinyx Inc. are 23.4 and 23.4 respectively. Its competitor Veracyte Inc.’s Current Ratio is 6.3 and its Quick Ratio is 6.1. Aptinyx Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Veracyte Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Aptinyx Inc. and Veracyte Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aptinyx Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Veracyte Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Aptinyx Inc.’s upside potential is 255.03% at a $12 average price target.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Aptinyx Inc. and Veracyte Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 69.5% and 88.7%. Insiders held 1% of Aptinyx Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.8% of Veracyte Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aptinyx Inc. 0.54% 3.05% -2.36% -29.81% -83.09% -77.51% Veracyte Inc. -1.46% -1.32% 12.71% 60.55% 160.99% 125.52%

For the past year Aptinyx Inc. had bearish trend while Veracyte Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Veracyte Inc. beats Aptinyx Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Aptinyx Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel, proprietary, and synthetic small molecules for the treatment of brain and nervous system disorders. It is developing NYX-2925 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of painful diabetic peripheral neuropathy, as well as in Phase II exploratory clinical trial for fibromyalgia; and NYX-783, an NMDAr receptor that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder. The company has a collaboration agreement with Allergan plc. Aptinyx Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Evanston, Illinois.

Veracyte, Inc. operates as a molecular diagnostics company in the United States. The company uses genomic technology to resolve diagnostic ambiguity. It offers Afirma Thyroid FNA Analysis solution for use in thyroid cancer diagnosis; cytopathology testing services; and the Afirma Malignancy Classifiers to manage thyroid nodule patients. The companyÂ’s products also include Percepta Bronchial Genomic Classifier solution for use in lung cancer screening and diagnosis; and Envisia Genomic Classifier solution for idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. It sells its products through its product specialists, institutional channel managers, account managers, and clinical science specialists. The company was formerly known as Calderome, Inc. and changed its name to Veracyte, Inc. in March 2008. Veracyte, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.