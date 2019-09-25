Aptinyx Inc. (APTX) and Unity Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX) Contrasting side by side

We are contrasting Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX) and Unity Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX) on their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aptinyx Inc. 4 33.70 N/A -1.76 0.00 Unity Biotechnology Inc. 8 0.00 N/A -2.18 0.00

Table 1 highlights Aptinyx Inc. and Unity Biotechnology Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX) and Unity Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aptinyx Inc. 0.00% -37.5% -35.9% Unity Biotechnology Inc. 0.00% -46.4% -42.4%

Liquidity

23.4 and 23.4 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Aptinyx Inc. Its rival Unity Biotechnology Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 13.7 and 13.7 respectively. Aptinyx Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Unity Biotechnology Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Aptinyx Inc. and Unity Biotechnology Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aptinyx Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Unity Biotechnology Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Aptinyx Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 84.21% and an $7 average price target.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Aptinyx Inc. and Unity Biotechnology Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 69.5% and 72.8% respectively. Insiders held 1% of Aptinyx Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 8.3% of Unity Biotechnology Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aptinyx Inc. 0.54% 3.05% -2.36% -29.81% -83.09% -77.51% Unity Biotechnology Inc. -5.11% -26.69% -12.95% -38.23% -51.94% -56.58%

For the past year Aptinyx Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Unity Biotechnology Inc.

Summary

Aptinyx Inc. beats Unity Biotechnology Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Aptinyx Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel, proprietary, and synthetic small molecules for the treatment of brain and nervous system disorders. It is developing NYX-2925 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of painful diabetic peripheral neuropathy, as well as in Phase II exploratory clinical trial for fibromyalgia; and NYX-783, an NMDAr receptor that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder. The company has a collaboration agreement with Allergan plc. Aptinyx Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Evanston, Illinois.

Unity Biotechnology, Inc., a preclinical biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of therapeutics to extend human health span. The company's lead drug candidates include UBX0101 for musculoskeletal disease with an initial focus on osteoarthritis; and UBX1967 for ophthalmologic diseases. It is also developing programs in pulmonary disorders. The company was formerly known as Forge, Inc. and changed its name to Unity Biotechnology, Inc. in January 2015. Unity Biotechnology, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Brisbane, California.