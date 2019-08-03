Aptinyx Inc. (APTX) and Unity Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX) Comparing side by side

Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX) and Unity Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aptinyx Inc. 4 22.89 N/A -1.76 0.00 Unity Biotechnology Inc. 9 0.00 N/A -2.18 0.00

Table 1 highlights Aptinyx Inc. and Unity Biotechnology Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aptinyx Inc. 0.00% -37.5% -35.9% Unity Biotechnology Inc. 0.00% -46.4% -42.4%

Liquidity

Aptinyx Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 23.4 and 23.4 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Unity Biotechnology Inc. are 13.7 and 13.7 respectively. Aptinyx Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Unity Biotechnology Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Aptinyx Inc. and Unity Biotechnology Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aptinyx Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Unity Biotechnology Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Aptinyx Inc.’s average price target is $12, while its potential upside is 252.94%. Competitively Unity Biotechnology Inc. has a consensus price target of $21, with potential upside of 208.82%. The data from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Aptinyx Inc. seems more appealing than Unity Biotechnology Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Aptinyx Inc. and Unity Biotechnology Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 69.5% and 72.8%. Insiders owned roughly 1% of Aptinyx Inc.’s shares. Competitively, 8.3% are Unity Biotechnology Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aptinyx Inc. 0.54% 3.05% -2.36% -29.81% -83.09% -77.51% Unity Biotechnology Inc. -5.11% -26.69% -12.95% -38.23% -51.94% -56.58%

For the past year Aptinyx Inc. was more bearish than Unity Biotechnology Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Aptinyx Inc. beats Unity Biotechnology Inc.

Aptinyx Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel, proprietary, and synthetic small molecules for the treatment of brain and nervous system disorders. It is developing NYX-2925 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of painful diabetic peripheral neuropathy, as well as in Phase II exploratory clinical trial for fibromyalgia; and NYX-783, an NMDAr receptor that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder. The company has a collaboration agreement with Allergan plc. Aptinyx Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Evanston, Illinois.

Unity Biotechnology, Inc., a preclinical biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of therapeutics to extend human health span. The company's lead drug candidates include UBX0101 for musculoskeletal disease with an initial focus on osteoarthritis; and UBX1967 for ophthalmologic diseases. It is also developing programs in pulmonary disorders. The company was formerly known as Forge, Inc. and changed its name to Unity Biotechnology, Inc. in January 2015. Unity Biotechnology, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Brisbane, California.