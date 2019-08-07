Aptinyx Inc. (APTX) and Sophiris Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:SPHS) Comparing side by side

Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX) and Sophiris Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:SPHS), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aptinyx Inc. 4 24.71 N/A -1.76 0.00 Sophiris Bio Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.19 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Aptinyx Inc. and Sophiris Bio Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aptinyx Inc. 0.00% -37.5% -35.9% Sophiris Bio Inc. 0.00% 582.1% -40.2%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Aptinyx Inc. is 23.4 while its Quick Ratio stands at 23.4. The Current Ratio of rival Sophiris Bio Inc. is 2 and its Quick Ratio is has 2. Aptinyx Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Sophiris Bio Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Aptinyx Inc. and Sophiris Bio Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aptinyx Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Sophiris Bio Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

Aptinyx Inc. has a 226.98% upside potential and a consensus target price of $12. Competitively the consensus target price of Sophiris Bio Inc. is $4.83, which is potential 414.43% upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Sophiris Bio Inc. looks more robust than Aptinyx Inc. as far as analyst belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Aptinyx Inc. and Sophiris Bio Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 69.5% and 7.7% respectively. Insiders owned 1% of Aptinyx Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.85% of Sophiris Bio Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aptinyx Inc. 0.54% 3.05% -2.36% -29.81% -83.09% -77.51% Sophiris Bio Inc. -1.98% 21.82% 10.61% -11.61% -65.26% 19.28%

For the past year Aptinyx Inc. had bearish trend while Sophiris Bio Inc. had bullish trend.

Aptinyx Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel, proprietary, and synthetic small molecules for the treatment of brain and nervous system disorders. It is developing NYX-2925 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of painful diabetic peripheral neuropathy, as well as in Phase II exploratory clinical trial for fibromyalgia; and NYX-783, an NMDAr receptor that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder. The company has a collaboration agreement with Allergan plc. Aptinyx Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Evanston, Illinois.

Sophiris Bio, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of products for the treatment of urological diseases. The companyÂ’s primary product candidate is PRX302, which is in Phase III clinical trial for treatment of lower urinary tract symptoms of benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH), as well as for the treatment of localized low to intermediate risk prostate cancer. It has a strategic relationship with Kissei Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. for the development and commercialization of PRX302 and other products for the treatment of the symptoms of BPH, prostate cancer, prostatitis, or other diseases of the prostate; and license agreement with UVIC Industry Partnerships Inc. and The Johns Hopkins University with respect to the use of PRX302 for the development of therapeutics for the symptoms of BPH, prostate cancer, and other non-cancer diseases and conditions of the prostate. The company was formerly known as Protox Therapeutics Inc. and changed its name to Sophiris Bio, Inc. in April 2012. Sophiris Bio, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is based in La Jolla, California.