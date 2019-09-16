Aptinyx Inc. (APTX) and Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM) Contrasting side by side

Both Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX) and Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aptinyx Inc. 4 35.65 N/A -1.76 0.00 Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. 24 0.00 N/A -2.61 0.00

Demonstrates Aptinyx Inc. and Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX) and Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aptinyx Inc. 0.00% -37.5% -35.9% Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -33.9% -32.5%

Liquidity

Aptinyx Inc. has a Current Ratio of 23.4 and a Quick Ratio of 23.4. Competitively, Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 18.3 and has 18.3 Quick Ratio. Aptinyx Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Aptinyx Inc. and Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aptinyx Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Aptinyx Inc.’s average price target is $9.5, while its potential upside is 136.32%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Aptinyx Inc. and Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 69.5% and 91.3%. Insiders held 1% of Aptinyx Inc. shares. Competitively, 1.7% are Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aptinyx Inc. 0.54% 3.05% -2.36% -29.81% -83.09% -77.51% Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. -7.09% -11.98% -23.09% -27.3% -35.49% -28.39%

For the past year Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. has weaker performance than Aptinyx Inc.

Aptinyx Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel, proprietary, and synthetic small molecules for the treatment of brain and nervous system disorders. It is developing NYX-2925 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of painful diabetic peripheral neuropathy, as well as in Phase II exploratory clinical trial for fibromyalgia; and NYX-783, an NMDAr receptor that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder. The company has a collaboration agreement with Allergan plc. Aptinyx Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Evanston, Illinois.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes peptide therapeutics for the treatment of rare genetic disorders of obesity in the United States. Its lead product candidate is Setmelanotide, a melanocortin-4 receptor agonist that is in Phase III clinical trials for treating POMC deficiency obesity and leptin receptor deficiency obesity; and Phase II clinical trials for treating Bardet-Biedl syndrome, AlstrÃ¶m syndrome, POMC heterozygous deficiency obesity, and POMC epigenetic disorders. The company was formerly known as Rhythm Metabolic, Inc. and changed its name to Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in October 2015. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a subsidiary of Motus Therapeutics, Inc.