Aptinyx Inc. (APTX) and Revance Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC) Contrasting side by side

Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX) and Revance Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aptinyx Inc. 4 31.31 N/A -1.76 0.00 Revance Therapeutics Inc. 13 189.55 N/A -3.81 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Aptinyx Inc. and Revance Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Aptinyx Inc. and Revance Therapeutics Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aptinyx Inc. 0.00% -37.5% -35.9% Revance Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

23.4 and 23.4 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Aptinyx Inc. Its rival Revance Therapeutics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 8.1 and 8.1 respectively. Aptinyx Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Revance Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown Aptinyx Inc. and Revance Therapeutics Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aptinyx Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Revance Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 98.30% for Aptinyx Inc. with consensus target price of $7.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 69.5% of Aptinyx Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 85.34% of Revance Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Aptinyx Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 1%. Comparatively, Revance Therapeutics Inc. has 0.9% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aptinyx Inc. 0.54% 3.05% -2.36% -29.81% -83.09% -77.51% Revance Therapeutics Inc. 7.43% -1.18% -3.75% -28.68% -55.47% -37.51%

For the past year Revance Therapeutics Inc. has weaker performance than Aptinyx Inc.

On 5 of the 8 factors Revance Therapeutics Inc. beats Aptinyx Inc.

Aptinyx Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel, proprietary, and synthetic small molecules for the treatment of brain and nervous system disorders. It is developing NYX-2925 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of painful diabetic peripheral neuropathy, as well as in Phase II exploratory clinical trial for fibromyalgia; and NYX-783, an NMDAr receptor that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder. The company has a collaboration agreement with Allergan plc. Aptinyx Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Evanston, Illinois.

Revance Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel botulinum toxin products for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications. The company's lead drug candidate is DaxibotulinumtoxinA for injection (RT002), which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat glabellar (frown) lines, as well as in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of cervical dystonia and plantar fasciitis. It is also developing DaxibotulinumtoxinA topical gel (RT001) that is in preclinical development. The company was formerly known as Essentia Biosystems, Inc. and changed its name to Revance Therapeutics, Inc. in April 2005. Revance Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Newark, California.