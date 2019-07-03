Aptinyx Inc. (APTX) and REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) Comparison side by side

Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX) and REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aptinyx Inc. 6 25.94 N/A -1.61 0.00 REGENXBIO Inc. 49 20.44 N/A -1.04 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Aptinyx Inc. and REGENXBIO Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aptinyx Inc. 0.00% -48.9% -35.7% REGENXBIO Inc. 0.00% -8.1% -7.6%

Liquidity

Aptinyx Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 26 and 26 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor REGENXBIO Inc. are 14.2 and 14.2 respectively. Aptinyx Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to REGENXBIO Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Aptinyx Inc. and REGENXBIO Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aptinyx Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 REGENXBIO Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 223.45% for Aptinyx Inc. with consensus price target of $12.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Aptinyx Inc. and REGENXBIO Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 72.8% and 84.8%. Insiders owned roughly 2.8% of Aptinyx Inc.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1.4% of REGENXBIO Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aptinyx Inc. -2.61% -5.09% -33.03% -85.59% 0% -77.45% REGENXBIO Inc. 0.13% -13.78% 0.71% -31.16% -7.6% 8.92%

For the past year Aptinyx Inc. has -77.45% weaker performance while REGENXBIO Inc. has 8.92% stronger performance.

Summary

REGENXBIO Inc. beats Aptinyx Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Aptinyx Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel, proprietary, and synthetic small molecules for the treatment of brain and nervous system disorders. It is developing NYX-2925 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of painful diabetic peripheral neuropathy, as well as in Phase II exploratory clinical trial for fibromyalgia; and NYX-783, an NMDAr receptor that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder. The company has a collaboration agreement with Allergan plc. Aptinyx Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Evanston, Illinois.

REGENXBIO Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus (AAV) gene delivery platform. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is RGX-314 for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration. It is also developing RGX-501, a product candidate for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia, which uses the AAV8 vector to deliver the human low-density lipoprotein receptor gene to liver cells; and RGX-111, a product candidate to treat the neurological symptoms of Mucopolysaccharidosis Type I that uses the AAV9 vector to deliver the human a-l-iduronidase gene to the central nervous system (CNS). In addition, the company engages in the development of RGX-121, a product candidate for the treatment of Mucopolysaccharidosis Type II, which uses the AAV9 vector to deliver the human iduronate-2-sulfatase gene to the CNS. Further, it licenses its NAV vectors to various other biotechnology companies. The company was formerly known as REGENX Biosciences, LLC and changed its name to REGENXBIO Inc. in September 2014. REGENXBIO Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.