Aptinyx Inc. (APTX) and Prothena Corporation plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) Contrasting side by side

We are contrasting Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX) and Prothena Corporation plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Aptinyx Inc.
|4
|28.86
|N/A
|-1.76
|0.00
|Prothena Corporation plc
|11
|419.31
|N/A
|-3.20
|0.00
Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 has Aptinyx Inc. and Prothena Corporation plc’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Aptinyx Inc.
|0.00%
|-37.5%
|-35.9%
|Prothena Corporation plc
|0.00%
|-38.4%
|-25%
Liquidity
The current Quick Ratio of Aptinyx Inc. is 23.4 while its Current Ratio is 23.4. Meanwhile, Prothena Corporation plc has a Current Ratio of 27.9 while its Quick Ratio is 27.9. Prothena Corporation plc is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Aptinyx Inc.
Analyst Recommendations
The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Aptinyx Inc. and Prothena Corporation plc.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Aptinyx Inc.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
|Prothena Corporation plc
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
Aptinyx Inc. has a 255.03% upside potential and an average target price of $12.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors owned 69.5% of Aptinyx Inc. shares and 92.7% of Prothena Corporation plc shares. 1% are Aptinyx Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, 90.1% are Prothena Corporation plc’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Aptinyx Inc.
|0.54%
|3.05%
|-2.36%
|-29.81%
|-83.09%
|-77.51%
|Prothena Corporation plc
|-6.49%
|-8.86%
|-7.42%
|-20.34%
|-36.28%
|-9.13%
For the past year Prothena Corporation plc has weaker performance than Aptinyx Inc.
Summary
Prothena Corporation plc beats on 5 of the 8 factors Aptinyx Inc.
Aptinyx Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel, proprietary, and synthetic small molecules for the treatment of brain and nervous system disorders. It is developing NYX-2925 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of painful diabetic peripheral neuropathy, as well as in Phase II exploratory clinical trial for fibromyalgia; and NYX-783, an NMDAr receptor that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder. The company has a collaboration agreement with Allergan plc. Aptinyx Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Evanston, Illinois.
Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel immunotherapies for the treatment of diseases that involve protein misfolding or cell adhesion. It is developing antibody-based product candidates that include NEOD001, a monoclonal antibody that is in Phase III and Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of AL amyloidosis; PRX002 that has completed Phase Ib clinical trial for treating ParkinsonÂ’s disease and other related synucleinopathies; PRX003, a monoclonal antibody that is in Phase Ib for the treatment of psoriasis and other inflammatory diseases; and PRX004, a monoclonal antibody that is under preclinical development. The company has a license, development, and commercialization agreement with F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd and Hoffmann-La Roche Inc. to develop and commercialize antibodies that target alpha-synuclein. Prothena Corporation plc was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in DÃºn Laoghaire, Ireland.
