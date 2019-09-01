Aptinyx Inc. (APTX) and Prothena Corporation plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) Contrasting side by side

We are contrasting Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX) and Prothena Corporation plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aptinyx Inc. 4 28.86 N/A -1.76 0.00 Prothena Corporation plc 11 419.31 N/A -3.20 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has Aptinyx Inc. and Prothena Corporation plc’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aptinyx Inc. 0.00% -37.5% -35.9% Prothena Corporation plc 0.00% -38.4% -25%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Aptinyx Inc. is 23.4 while its Current Ratio is 23.4. Meanwhile, Prothena Corporation plc has a Current Ratio of 27.9 while its Quick Ratio is 27.9. Prothena Corporation plc is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Aptinyx Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Aptinyx Inc. and Prothena Corporation plc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aptinyx Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Prothena Corporation plc 0 0 0 0.00

Aptinyx Inc. has a 255.03% upside potential and an average target price of $12.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 69.5% of Aptinyx Inc. shares and 92.7% of Prothena Corporation plc shares. 1% are Aptinyx Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, 90.1% are Prothena Corporation plc’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aptinyx Inc. 0.54% 3.05% -2.36% -29.81% -83.09% -77.51% Prothena Corporation plc -6.49% -8.86% -7.42% -20.34% -36.28% -9.13%

For the past year Prothena Corporation plc has weaker performance than Aptinyx Inc.

Summary

Prothena Corporation plc beats on 5 of the 8 factors Aptinyx Inc.

Aptinyx Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel, proprietary, and synthetic small molecules for the treatment of brain and nervous system disorders. It is developing NYX-2925 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of painful diabetic peripheral neuropathy, as well as in Phase II exploratory clinical trial for fibromyalgia; and NYX-783, an NMDAr receptor that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder. The company has a collaboration agreement with Allergan plc. Aptinyx Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Evanston, Illinois.

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel immunotherapies for the treatment of diseases that involve protein misfolding or cell adhesion. It is developing antibody-based product candidates that include NEOD001, a monoclonal antibody that is in Phase III and Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of AL amyloidosis; PRX002 that has completed Phase Ib clinical trial for treating ParkinsonÂ’s disease and other related synucleinopathies; PRX003, a monoclonal antibody that is in Phase Ib for the treatment of psoriasis and other inflammatory diseases; and PRX004, a monoclonal antibody that is under preclinical development. The company has a license, development, and commercialization agreement with F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd and Hoffmann-La Roche Inc. to develop and commercialize antibodies that target alpha-synuclein. Prothena Corporation plc was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in DÃºn Laoghaire, Ireland.