Aptinyx Inc. (APTX) and Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID) Comparing side by side

We will be comparing the differences between Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX) and Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID) as far as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aptinyx Inc. 4 27.94 N/A -1.76 0.00 Ovid Therapeutics Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -2.03 0.00

Table 1 highlights Aptinyx Inc. and Ovid Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Aptinyx Inc. and Ovid Therapeutics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aptinyx Inc. 0.00% -37.5% -35.9% Ovid Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Aptinyx Inc. are 23.4 and 23.4. Competitively, Ovid Therapeutics Inc. has 7.8 and 7.8 for Current and Quick Ratio. Aptinyx Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Ovid Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown Aptinyx Inc. and Ovid Therapeutics Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aptinyx Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Ovid Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Aptinyx Inc.’s consensus target price is $12, while its potential upside is 280.95%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 69.5% of Aptinyx Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 31.8% of Ovid Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Aptinyx Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 1%. Comparatively, 12.1% are Ovid Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aptinyx Inc. 0.54% 3.05% -2.36% -29.81% -83.09% -77.51% Ovid Therapeutics Inc. -7.27% -11.69% 10.27% -36.05% -79.86% -15.7%

For the past year Aptinyx Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Ovid Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Aptinyx Inc. beats Ovid Therapeutics Inc.

Aptinyx Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel, proprietary, and synthetic small molecules for the treatment of brain and nervous system disorders. It is developing NYX-2925 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of painful diabetic peripheral neuropathy, as well as in Phase II exploratory clinical trial for fibromyalgia; and NYX-783, an NMDAr receptor that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder. The company has a collaboration agreement with Allergan plc. Aptinyx Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Evanston, Illinois.

Ovid Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops impactful medicines for patients and families with neurological disorders in the United States. The company is developing OV101, a drug candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for adults with angelman syndrome; and Phase I clinical trial for adolescents with angelman syndrome or fragile X syndrome, as well as in preclinical development stage for pediatrics with angelman syndrome. It is also developing OV935, a drug candidate that is in Phase I trial for rare epileptic encephalopathies; preclinical-stage compounds for rare epilepsy disorders; and OV102, an intravenous formulation for indications in the hospital setting. The company has collaboration agreement with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited. Ovid Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.