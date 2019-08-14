Aptinyx Inc. (APTX) and Oragenics Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN) Comparing side by side

Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX) and Oragenics Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aptinyx Inc. 4 29.62 N/A -1.76 0.00 Oragenics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -1.05 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aptinyx Inc. 0.00% -37.5% -35.9% Oragenics Inc. 0.00% -119.1% -67.6%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Aptinyx Inc. are 23.4 and 23.4 respectively. Its competitor Oragenics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 14.2 and its Quick Ratio is 14.2. Aptinyx Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Oragenics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aptinyx Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Oragenics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$12 is Aptinyx Inc.’s average target price while its potential upside is 259.28%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 69.5% of Aptinyx Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 23.9% of Oragenics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 1% of Aptinyx Inc. shares. Comparatively, Oragenics Inc. has 1.5% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aptinyx Inc. 0.54% 3.05% -2.36% -29.81% -83.09% -77.51% Oragenics Inc. -2.21% -8.18% -12.58% -51.08% -24.98% -47.59%

For the past year Oragenics Inc. has weaker performance than Aptinyx Inc.

Summary

Aptinyx Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel, proprietary, and synthetic small molecules for the treatment of brain and nervous system disorders. It is developing NYX-2925 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of painful diabetic peripheral neuropathy, as well as in Phase II exploratory clinical trial for fibromyalgia; and NYX-783, an NMDAr receptor that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder. The company has a collaboration agreement with Allergan plc. Aptinyx Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Evanston, Illinois.

Oragenics, Inc. focuses on developing antibiotics against infectious diseases and treatments for oral mucositis. It is developing OG716, an antibiotic product candidate, which is in nonclinical testing for healthcare-associated infections, as well as other homolog antibiotic product candidates. The company is also developing AG013, which is in initiation of Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of oral mucositis in cancer patients. Its products also comprise LPT3-04, a naturally occurring dietary substance for weight loss; and SMaRT Replacement Therapy, a topical treatment applied to the teeth to protect against tooth decay. Oragenics, Inc. has license agreement with Intrexon Corporation to use its technology to develop lantibiotics; and Intrexon Corporation and its wholly owned subsidiary, Actobiotics NV to use their intellectual property to develop AG013. It also has license agreement with LPThera LLC to develop LPT3-04 weight-loss product candidate; and Texas A&M University System for access to new homologs of the lantibiotic Mutacin 1140 (MU1140) and other lantibiotics, as well as holds licenses from the University of Florida Research Foundation, Inc. for MU1140 product candidates. The company was formerly known as Oragen, Inc. Oragenics, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Tampa, Florida.