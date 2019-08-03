Aptinyx Inc. (APTX) and NuCana plc (NASDAQ:NCNA) Comparing side by side

This is a contrast between Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX) and NuCana plc (NASDAQ:NCNA) based on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aptinyx Inc. 4 22.89 N/A -1.76 0.00 NuCana plc 13 0.00 N/A -0.49 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Aptinyx Inc. and NuCana plc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aptinyx Inc. 0.00% -37.5% -35.9% NuCana plc 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Aptinyx Inc. are 23.4 and 23.4. Competitively, NuCana plc has 15 and 15 for Current and Quick Ratio. Aptinyx Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than NuCana plc.

Analyst Recommendations

Aptinyx Inc. and NuCana plc Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aptinyx Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 NuCana plc 0 0 0 0.00

$12 is Aptinyx Inc.’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 252.94%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Aptinyx Inc. and NuCana plc has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 69.5% and 38.7%. About 1% of Aptinyx Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 15.36% of NuCana plc’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aptinyx Inc. 0.54% 3.05% -2.36% -29.81% -83.09% -77.51% NuCana plc 5.77% -18.47% -42.6% -28.84% -57.21% -40.62%

For the past year NuCana plc has weaker performance than Aptinyx Inc.

Summary

NuCana plc beats Aptinyx Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Aptinyx Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel, proprietary, and synthetic small molecules for the treatment of brain and nervous system disorders. It is developing NYX-2925 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of painful diabetic peripheral neuropathy, as well as in Phase II exploratory clinical trial for fibromyalgia; and NYX-783, an NMDAr receptor that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder. The company has a collaboration agreement with Allergan plc. Aptinyx Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Evanston, Illinois.

NuCana plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of products for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing Acelarin that is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of advanced metastatic solid tumors; that is in Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent ovarian cancer; in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and in Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of patients with biliary cancer. The company is also developing NUC-3373, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of patients with advanced solid tumors, as well as for the treatment of colorectal and breast cancer; and NUC-7738, a nucleoside analog that is in preclinical studies for the treatment of solid tumors and hematology. It has a research, collaboration, and license agreement with Cardiff University and University College Cardiff Consultants Ltd; and an assignment, license, and collaboration agreement with Cardiff ProTides Ltd. The company was formerly known as NuCana BioMed Limited and changed its name to NuCana plc in August 2017. The company was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.